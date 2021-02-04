Bone Cement Market Size Worth $1581.67 Million | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report, 2021-2027

Bone Cement Market is valued at USD 1065.90 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1581.67 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Global Bone Cement Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027– Rise in the geriatric population is driving the Bone Cement Market.

The bone cement is commonly known as polyethylene methacrylate it is used in implant fixation in different orthopedic and trauma surgery. Bone cement successfully implants in hip joint, knee joint, shoulder joint, elbow joints. It plays an important role in the elastic zone and it fills the free space between the prosthesis and the bone. Additionally, Bone cement is generally mixed in the operating room on an ‘as needed’ basis. Because the curing time is fast, the bone cement is usually not prepared until the whole surgery needed to permanently place a component of an artificial joint that has been completed. The bone cement is present in various types like low-velocity bone cement, medium velocity cement, and high-velocity cement.

Global Bone Cement Market report is segmented on the basis type, application, end user and region. Based upon type segment bone cement market is divided into polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement, calcium phosphate cement (CPC), glass polyalkenoate cement (GPC) and others. Based upon application segment bone cement market is divided into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty. Based upon end user segment bone cement market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics.

The regions covered in this Bone Cement Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Bone Cement Manufacture

DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc., Tecres, Heraeus Holding, Teknimed, Osteopoeriss LLC

News: Heraeus Medical to Introduce Medium Viscosity Bone Cement and Vacuum Mixing System Innovations at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting

Feb 28, 2018

Heraeus Medical, a global leader in joint fixation and infection management announced the introduction of innovations to its PALACOS product portfolio. The exciting new products include the medium viscosity bone cement PALACOS MV variations, along with two mixing systems, PALAMIX and PALABOWL. The innovative PALAMIX and PALABOWL, while created for use with PALACOS bone cement, can be effectively used with other types of bone cements.

Global Bone Cement Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis is driving the demand of global bone cement market. Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone. Due to this bones become weak and may break from a fall or, in serious cases, from sneezing. Osteoporotic bones have lost density or mass and contain abnormal tissue structure. As bones become less dense, they weaken and are more likely to break. For example, According to statistics from the International Osteoporosis Foundation, worldwide, 1 in 3 women over the age of 50 years and 1 in 5 men will experience osteoporotic fractures in their lifetime. However, local inflammation resulting in chronic complications in hip replacements can restrain the market during the forecast period. Moreover, research and development in product innovation is creating the numerous opportunities in bone cement market in forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is emerging region in the Bone Cement Market

The Asia Pacific is an emerging region in the bone cement market due to increasing population and growing prevalence of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is mostly found in the geriatric population people and the rate of geriatric population is also increased in the populous countries. for example, according to data released by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry The number of citizens aged 65 or older in the country, which has the world’s oldest population, stood at 35.88 million, up 320,000 from a year earlier In Japan. Additionally, North America is the dominating region in the bone cement market due to increasing hip joint surgeries and osteoporosis. For example, in Canada, Almost 30,000 hip fractures occur each year and In U.S.A. 44 million people with either osteoporosis or low bone mass represent 55 percent of the people aged 50 and older in the United States according to international osteoporosis foundation.

Key Benefits for Global Bone Cement Market Report:

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Bone Cement Market Segmentation

By Type – Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement, Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC), Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC), Others

By Application – Arthroplasty, Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty

By End User – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

