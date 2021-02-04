Laxative Market expected to reach USD 10.81 Billion by 2027

Laxative Market is valued at USD 6.73 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 10.81 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

Laxative Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027. Growing sedentary lifestyle including unhealthy eating habits, irregular meal timings and lack of exercise which causes gastric imbalance are some factors driving the growth of laxative market.

Scope of Laxative Market-

A laxative is a type of medicine used to treat constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, and gastric problem. This drug contains a chemical that helps in stool softening and increases stool mobility by increasing bowel movements. Laxatives are generally taken three times a week used to treat the passage of small amounts of hard and dry stools. Laxative are preferred as medication when remedies including increase in fiber diet, drinking plenty of water and regular exercise have not helped to cure constipation. Additionally, occasional constipation is often treated without laxatives. Although laxatives are present in the market for a longer period of time there is insufficient evidence available about the efficacy of laxatives over each other. Adults usually don’t require prescription for consumption of laxatives as they are easily available as OTC drugs. In children laxatives are only advised to be taken through prescription. The nature of laxatives depends on whether it degenerates the nerves in the intestine or dulling the natural response that will stimulate the peristalsis movement.

Global Laxative market report is segmented based on drug type, route of administration, indication, end users and by regional & country level. Based upon drug type, laxative market is classified into hyperosmotic, bulk-forming, stool softeners, lubricants and stimulants and others. Based upon route of administration, laxative market is classified into oral and rectal. Based upon indication, laxative market is classified into chronic constipation, irritable bowel syndrome and others. Based upon end users, laxative market is classified into hospitals & clinics, research institutes and others.

The regions covered in this laxative market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of laxative is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Laxative Companies:

Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Procter & Gamble Company, Purdue Pharma, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc

FDA warns exceeding laxative dose may be deadly

News: January 9, 2014, Constipation can be quite unpleasant, and people experiencing the condition may be tempted to run to the drug store and buy laxatives. But the FDA is warning such people to read the label carefully and not exceed the recommended dose, or they may risk their lives. The FDA is now finding that adults older than 55 and children with certain health conditions may face added risks if they exceed the laxative dosage. The agency has received 54 reports of side effects, including 13 deaths, linked to over-the-counter sodium phosphate laxatives.

Laxative Market Dynamics –

Rising prevalence of constipation has become one of the major problems amongst the majority population due to sedentary lifestyle driving the growth of market. Additionally, sedentary lifestyle such as unhealthy eating habits, irregular meal timings and lack of exercise which causes gastric imbalance, less hours of sleep which can further lead to constipation. This is the major driving factor for the growth of laxative market in the forecast period. Moreover, obesity is also a major factor responsible for constipation, owning to rising obese cases expected to flourish the growth of market. On the other flip side effects of laxatives which are bloating, flatulence, feeling sick, abdominal cramps and dehydration. Additionally, use of laxatives as in treatment of obesity has also been one of the restraining factor for the laxative market.

Laxative Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the laxative market due to the sedentary lifestyle and diet-related factors, such as not drinking enough water and high consumption of junk food, drive the laxatives market in this region. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017, 30.8 million suffered from digestive problems in the U. S. Europe is holding second position due to presence of a large patient population suffering from the intestinal problem and sedentary lifestyles are driving the laxative market growth in this region. Furthermore, the presence of large number of healthcare companies in this region drives market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to the growing geriatric population with digestive problems. Additionally, the change in routine and consumption of medicines driving the high growth rate in the region.

Laxative Market Segmentation –

By Drug Type – Hyperosmotic, Bulk-Forming, Stool Softeners, Lubricants, Stimulants, Others

By Route of Administration – Oral, Rectal

By Indication – Chronic Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Others

By End User – Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

