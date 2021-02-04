Intelligent clinical trials Market Share, Current Trends and Research Development Report to 2027

Intelligent clinical trials Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Increasing prevalence of chronic and infection diseases like covid-19, cancer, cardiovascular etc. are contributing to the growth of the intelligent clinical trials market

Scope of Intelligent clinical trials Market-

Clinical trials are experimentations done in clinical research. Such prospective biomedical or behavioral research studies on human participants are intended to answer specific questions about biomedical or behavioral interventions, including new treatments and identified interventions that warrant further study and comparison. Artificial intelligence can reduce clinical trial cycle times while improving the costs of productivity and outcomes of clinical development. Clinical trials generate data on safety and efficacy. These experiments are primarily performed to obtain data regarding the safety and efficacy of newly developing drugs. Clinical trial data is required for drug approval, as well as for it to be familiarized in the market. Traditional ‘linear and sequential’ clinical trials remain the accepted way to ensure the efficacy and safety of new medicines. However, the lengthy tried and tested process of discrete and fixed phases of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) was intended mainly for testing mass-market drugs and has changed little in recent decades.

Intelligent clinical trials market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, intelligent clinical trials market is classified into interventional, observational and expanded access. Based upon application, intelligent clinical trials market is classified into autoimmune/inflammation, pain management, oncology, central nervous system (CNS) condition, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and others.

The regions covered in this intelligent clinical trials market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of intelligent clinical trials is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Intelligent clinical trials Companies:

Intelligent clinical trials market report covers prominent players are, Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Athenahelath, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Others.

Philips launched HealthSuite Clinical Trial Accelerator to help life science organizations run more flexible, patient-centric clinical trials

News: May 19, 2020, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology announced Clinical Trial Accelerator on Philips HealthSuite. This new tailored set of capabilities allows life science organizations to integrate, analyze and store clinical and patient-reported data from multiple sources, providing actionable insights for better, faster decision-making.

Intelligent clinical trials Market Dynamics –

The global intelligent clinical trials market is witnessing substantial growth due to increasing prevalence of chronic and infection diseases like covid-19, cancer, cardiovascular and growing gеrіаtrіс рорulаtіоn are some key factors driving the growth of the market. According to the WHO, Chronic diseases cause increasing numbers of deaths worldwide. Diabetes caused 1.6 million (2.8%) deaths in 2015, up from 1.0 million (1.8%) deaths in 2000. Deaths due to dementias additional than doubled between 2000 and 2015, creation it the 7th leading cause of global deaths in 2015. Injuries continue to kill 5 million people each year. However, strict rеgulаtіоnѕ rеgаrdіng соnduсtіng сlіnісаl trіаlѕ оn іndіvіduаlѕ may hаmреr the growth of the intelligent clinical trials market.

Intelligent clinical trials Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the intelligent clinical trials market with the potential rate due to increasing R&D investments and an growing demand for drug development are mајоr fасtоrѕ driving growth of the Intelligent сlіnісаl trіаlѕ market in North Аmеrіса. According to the EFPI report, In 2018 North America accounted for 48.9% of world pharmaceutical sales compared with 23.2% for Europe. Additionally, according to IQVIA (MIDAS May 2019), 65.2% of sales of new medicines launched during the period 2013-2018 were on the US market, compared with 17.7% on the European market.

The Asia pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the іnсrеаѕіng dеmаnd for mеdісаl drugs and dеvісеѕ оwіng to іndіvіduаlѕ ѕuffеrіng from саrdіоvаѕсulаr dіѕеаѕеѕ as well as саnсеr are some а fасtоr ѕuрроrtіng growth of the market in thіѕ rеgіоn. According to The International Diabetes Federation projected that there were 382 million people with diabetes in 2013, a amount surpassing its earlier predictions. More than 60% of the people with diabetes live in Asia, with nearly one-half in China and India combined. The Western Pacific, the world’s most populated region, has more than 138.2 million individuals with diabetes, and the number may increase to 201.8 million by 2035.

Key Benefits for Intelligent clinical trials Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Intelligent clinical trials Market Segmentation –

By Type: Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access

By Application: Autoimmune/inflammation, Pain Management, Oncology, Central Nervous System (CNS) Condition, Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

