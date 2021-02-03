VR in Education Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The Latest Released VR in Education market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the VR in Education market. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Oculus VR (United States),Google (United States),Alchemy VR (United Kingdom),Discovery Communications (United States),Cinoptics (The Netherlands),EPSON (Japan),HTC (Taiwan),Sony (Japan),FOVE (United States),LG Electronics (South Korea),Homido (France),Samsung Electronics (South Korea),ZEISS (Germany)

In todayâ€™s education system Virtual reality add-on the ability with more fun and engaging. Artificial Intelligence continuously expands in education application development. According to an AMA study, near about USD 6 billion estimated spending annually on augmented and virtual reality technologies by FY 2023. Along with that Virtual Reality offers new and innovative ways to train new and existing employees in an organization. This mesmerizing, interactive and user-friendly technology has implemented across organisations as executives realize the potential of the technology to enhance the training and learning initiatives. For instance, in 2000 the total enrolment of higher education institutions worldwide was around 100 million, more than the global enrolment as recorded at the beginning of the 20th century. As in market situation of COVID 19 traditional learning method is highly affected and demands virtual education at a higher rate. As before this coronavirus outbreak the United States home school market was near around USD 2.5 million. And at this social distancing state, the global VR in education market is going to boom at the high growth level across the globe. Apart from that many companies have announced the launch of various virtual reality applications for hand hygiene education.

Virtual Reality uses environments and scenes which are completely computer-generated based on realistic scenarios.

Market Segmentation

by Application (Schools, Institutes, Business Organization), Devices (Smartboard, Projector, Laptop, Mobile Phones), Virtual Reality (Window on World, Immersive System, Telepresence, Mixed Reality) Market Concentration Insights:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Innovation Technologies in Multimedia/Hypermedia

Rising education efficacy, retention, and increasing engagement among education centers and technology providers

Market Growth Drivers: Rapid Change in the Education Sector

Rising social distancing

The Outburst of Literature on Education, Learning, and Valuation in Higher Education

Increasing Adoption of E-Learning

Restraints: High Adoption of Alternative Teaching and Learning Approaches in Developing Countries Such As Online Education

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the VR in Education Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global VR in Education market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global VR in Education market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global VR in Education market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

