Travel Agency Software Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Qtech software (India),Travel connection technology (Balkans),Teenyoffice (United States),Amadeus (Spain),Travel management company (United States),Tenet enterprises solutions (United Kingdom),Travefy (United States),Sabre (United States),Travelomatix (India),Sriggle Tech (India)

Travel agency software is the tool which helps the company to manage range of products such as flights, lodging and activities. It also helps in offering packages, quotes, itineraries, launch marketing initiatives, process payments and track financial health of the organisations. In addition it automates the front as well as back office activities. It covers all the businesses of travel agencies. The travel agency software comes with various features such as client management, central reservation systems, dynamic content, flight booking, Itinerary creation and many more.

Market Segmentation

by Features (Central Reservation System, Client Management, Dynamic Content, Flight Booking, GDS/OTA Integration, Itinerary Creation, Payment Processing, Quotes/Estimates), Platform (Android, IoS, Windows), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Subscription (Monthly, Annually, One time license) Market Concentration Insights:

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Technological Advancements in Software

Market Growth Drivers: Automation of Activities by Travel Agency Software

Features Such as Client Management, Dynamic Content and Itinerary Creation is Fueling the Market

Restraints: Availability of Free Software

Lack of Expertise in Installation and Operational Techniques of Cloud Based Software System



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Travel Agency Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

