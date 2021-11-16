IT Services Market Report- Size and Forecast 2027 | Top Key Players – Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies

Impact of COVID-19 on IT Services Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Impact of COVID-19 on IT Services Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

IBM

Accenture

Infosys

Wipro

Tata Consultancy Services

HCL Technologies

Capgemini

Cognizant

DXC Tech

NTT Data

Tieto

ADP

Atos

CGI

Tech Mahindra

Mphasis

EPAM Systems

Sopra Steria

Conduent

Computacenter

Genpact

Indra

Fujitsu

Neusoft

The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the IT services sector.

While there is a potential upside from COVID-19 for most tech, media, and telecoms (TMT) sectors, there is little optimism around IT services. With the world in lockdown, IT services staff cannot access clients sites or their own offices and must rely, like everyone else, on remote working.

Providing technology services that enable digital transformation is a major area of business for IT services vendors. However, in the short-term, this business will disappear because client companies will be looking to reduce costs. Any work slated to support this years projects will be pushed out. Several vendors taking stock of the impact of COVID-19 have admitted that they cannot yet provide any future guidance on revenues.

Scope of this Report-

– This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global IT services sector.

– It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

– It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. – This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies ability to cope with extreme shocks.

– COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

– This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the IT services sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

Table of Contents

COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020

COVID-19 Impact on IT Services

IT Services Sector Scorecard

Thematic Briefing

Appendix: Our Thematic Research Methodology