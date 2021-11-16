UK Wealth Management Market Report- Future Growth and Opportunities | St James’s Place Wealth Management

UK Wealth Management Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. UK Wealth Management Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
Fidelity
St James’s Place Wealth Management
Hitachi Capital UK
Morgan Stanley
ONS
Nutmeg
Table of Contents
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Meeting the changing needs of existing and future HNWs is key
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. DEMOGRAPHICS
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Targeting HNW entrepreneurs would be beneficial to UK wealth managers
2.2.1. The young female cohort are a growing market
2.2.2. HNW wealth is predominantly sourced through earned income
2.3. The financial services industry is the leading HNW wealth generator
3. HNW EXPATS
3.1. UK HNW expats are below the European average
3.1.1. Expats make up 12.4% of the local HNW market, which is low compared to other European countries
3.1.2. HNW expats from the US represent an attractive segment
3.1.3. Better lifestyle conditions and tax efficiencies are the largest drivers of expatriation
4. HNW INVESTMENT STYLE PREFERENCES
4.1. Better returns through advisors drives demand for professional wealth management
4.1.1. Relationship building with clients is key in times of uncertainty
4.1.2. UK HNW investors spread their wealth across 4.1 wealth managers
4.1.3. The largest proportion of HNW wealth is currently kept in discretionary mandates
4.1.4. Introducing automated services is becoming a must
4.2. Demand for advisory and automated investment services are the only avenues expected to increase in the future
4.2.1. UK HNW individuals will be more keen to have the final say on investment decisions
4.2.2. Automated investment platforms will further cement themselves in the UK wealth market
5. HNW ASSET ALLOCATION
5.1. UK HNW investors continue to look for capital appreciation opportunities in the equity space
5.1.1. Equities dominate the typical HNW portfolio
5.1.2. Funds are more popular than direct investments for equities and bonds
5.1.3. Equity and alternative investments are expected to see the largest increase in demand over the next year
5.1.4. The majority of investments are driven by capital appreciation opportunities or asset diversification benefits
6. OFFSHORE INVESTMENT DRIVERS AND MOTIVATORS
6.1. HNW offshore holdings are slightly above the European average
6.1.1. 37% of UK HNW wealth is booked abroad
6.1.2. The US and UK Crown dependencies are popular among HNWs who offshore wealth
7. HNW PRODUCT AND SERVICE DEMAND
7.1. HNW investors show strong demand for all planning services
7.1.1. Financial, inheritance, and pension planning services are sought after
7.1.2. Long-term thinking is influencing demand for lending services
8. APPENDIX
8.1. Abbreviations and acronyms
8.2. Definitions
8.2.1. Affluent
8.2.2. HNW
8.2.3. Liquid assets
8.3. Methodology
8.3.1. Demographic data from GlobalDatas WealthInsight
8.3.2. GlobalDatas 2019 Global Wealth Managers Survey
8.3.3. Level of agreement calculation
8.3.4. Service level of demand score
8.3.5. Forecast level of demand calculation
8.4. Secondary sources