UK Wealth Management Market Report- Future Growth and Opportunities | St James’s Place Wealth Management

Most HNW individuals in the UK earned their wealth through earned income, and are showing strong demand for planning and lending products. However, a multi-service proposition is a must as demand is expected to increase across all planning services and mandates, especially advisory services, as HNW investors want more control over their wealth. Wealth managers must remain acute to changes surrounding Brexit and slower economic growth, as this will affect investments. HNW investors are also looking to bulletproof their portfolios against increased volatility.

This report analyzes the investing preferences and portfolio allocation of the UKs HNW individuals. It profiles HNW investors in terms of their demographics; examines the allocation of HNW investors portfolios; analyzes their propensity to invest offshore; and explores product and service demand among UK HNW investors.

Scope of this Report-

– 30.4% of female investors are 50 and under, as opposed to 21.6% of male investors.

– 12.4% of HNW individuals in the UK are expats, compared to the European average of 16.9%.

– HNW individuals are showing strong demand for all services, particularly advisory mandates at 67.8%.

– UK HNW individuals hold over a third of their portfolio offshore. A quarter of this wealth is in the US.

