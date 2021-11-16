Hong Kong Wealth Management Market Report- Development Strategy, Future Plans And Industry Growth | Hong Kong Monetary Authority

Hong Kong Wealth Management Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Hong Kong Wealth Management Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
BNP Paribas
Hong Kong Monetary Authority
HSBC
Table of Contents
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Hong Kongs HNW investor base is in flux, requiring shrewd targeting
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. SIZING AND FORECAST
2.1. The proportion of HNW individuals in Hong Kong is forecast to rise after years of anemic growth
2.2. The majority of Hong Kongs liquid assets are concentrated among HNW individuals
3. DEMOGRAPHICS
3.1. HNW professionals employed in the financial services industry represent a lucrative target market
3.1.1. The majority of HNW individuals have reached or are approaching retirement age
3.1.2. Earned income followed by entrepreneurship account for the majority of HNW wealth
3.2. The financial services industry is the main (and growing) HNW wealth generator
4. HNW EXPATS
4.1. Expats are an above-average but rapidlyshrinking segment of the HNW market
4.1.1. Expats constitute 23% of the local HNW market, which is high compared to other high-immigration nations but represents a sharp decrease
4.1.2. HNW expats from the US, Japan, and (of course) China represent an attractive target segment
4.1.3. Intergenerational opportunities and lifestyle factors are the biggest drivers for expats
5. HNW INVESTMENT STYLE PREFERENCES
5.1. A lack of expertise and the expectation of better returns drivethe uptake of advice
5.1.1. Wealth managers are still seen as having expertise worth paying for in Hong Kong
5.1.2. Hong Kong HNW investors are promiscuous, catered to be the ample local wealth market
5.1.3. The largest proportion of HNW wealth is kept in advisory mandates
5.1.4. A sophisticated proposition is becoming increasingly importantin order to attract HNW investors
5.2. Automated investment and execution-only servicesoffer opportunities fortraditional wealth managers
5.2.1. The strongest growth in demand will be for advisory asset management, ensuring its continued dominance
5.2.2. HNW investors self-direct to cut costs and retain control over their assets
6. HNW ASSET ALLOCATION PREFERENCES
6.1. A desire for further diversification will drive the uptake of alternatives among HNW investors
6.1.1. Equities and bonds have reduced in terms of exposure and the portfolio looks defensive
6.1.2. Equities constitute almost a quarter of HNW investors managed wealth
6.1.3. Equities to show the strongest growth over the next year supported by mainland links
6.1.4. Investmentsare driven by expected higher income or risk aversion
7. OFFSHOREINVESTMENT DRIVERS AND MOTIVATORS
7.1. Hong Kong investors offshorehalf their own wealth
7.1.1. Much of the HNW opportunity is captured offshore
7.1.2. Offshore asset allocation favors equities
7.1.3. Singapore captures the greatest share of offshored HNW Hong Kong wealth
7.2. HNW individuals business interests drive offshore investment
8. HNW PRODUCT AND SERVICE DEMAND
8.1. HNW investors have moderate demand for most wealth services
8.1.1. Socially responisible investments and philanthropy provide an opportunity for wealth managers to stand out
8.2. Enduring market growth will drive demand for basic financial planning
8.2.1. Demand for financial and tax planning is set to increase
8.2.2. Life insurance represents a growing opportunity
8.2.3. Inheritance planning will continue to grow
9. APPENDIX
9.1. Abbreviations and acronyms
9.2. Definitions
9.2.1. Affluent
9.2.2. HNW
9.2.3. Liquid assets
9.3. Methodology
9.3.1. GlobalDatas 2019 Global Wealth Managers Survey
9.3.2. Level of agreement calculation
9.3.3. Service level of demand score
9.3.4. Forecast level of demand calculation
9.4. Secondary sources
9.5. Further reading