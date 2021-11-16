Vision Care Devices Market Report- Global Industry Analysis | 2C Tech Corporation Inc, 2Eyes Vision SL

Vision Care Devices Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Vision Care Devices Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3926454

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

2C Tech Corporation Inc

2Eyes vision SL

Advanced Medical Electronics Corp

Adventus Technology Inc

Aeon Astron Corporation

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ai Kangte Medical Technology Co Ltd

Alcon Inc

Allotex Inc

Apeliotus Ophthalmics (Inactive)

and more…

Vision Care Devices Market Report provides comprehensive information about the Vision Care Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Vision care category covers surgical instruments and therapeutic accessories in ophthalmology to enhance patients vision outcome. These include contact lens cleaning and disinfecting solutions, contact lenses, spectacle lenses and microkeratomes.

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Vision Care Devices under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Vision Care Devices and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Vision Care Devices under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3926454

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Vision Care Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Vision Care – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Vision Care – Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Vision Care – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Vision Care – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Vision Care – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Vision Care – Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Vision Care – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Vision Care Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Vision Care – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Vision Care Companies and Product Overview

5.1 2C Tech Corporation Inc Company Overview

5.1.1 2C Tech Corporation Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 2Eyes vision SL Company Overview

5.2.1 2Eyes vision SL Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.3 Advanced Medical Electronics Corp Company Overview

5.3.1 Advanced Medical Electronics Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.4 Adventus Technology Inc Company Overview

5.4.1 Adventus Technology Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.5 Aeon Astron Corporation Company Overview

5.5.1 Aeon Astron Corporation Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.6 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc Company Overview

5.6.1 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.7 Ai Kangte Medical Technology Co Ltd Company Overview

5.7.1 Ai Kangte Medical Technology Co Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.8 Alcon Inc Company Overview

5.8.1 Alcon Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.9 Allotex Inc Company Overview

5.9.1 Allotex Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.10 Apeliotus Ophthalmics (Inactive) Company Overview

5.10.1 Apeliotus Ophthalmics (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.11 Axcelon Biopolymers Corp. Company Overview

5.11.1 Axcelon Biopolymers Corp. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.12 Azalea Vision Company Overview

5.12.1 Azalea Vision Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.13 Bar-Ilan University Company Overview

5.13.1 Bar-Ilan University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.14 Bausch & Lomb Inc Company Overview

5.14.1 Bausch & Lomb Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.15 Biel Glasses SL Company Overview

5.15.1 Biel Glasses SL Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.16 Bionic Sight LLC Company Overview

5.16.1 Bionic Sight LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.17 Bionic Vision Australia Company Overview

5.17.1 Bionic Vision Australia Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.18 Bionic Vision Technologies Pty Ltd Company Overview

5.18.1 Bionic Vision Technologies Pty Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.19 Bionode LLC Company Overview

5.19.1 Bionode LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.20 Clerio Vision Inc Company Overview

5.20.1 Clerio Vision Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.21 Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas Company Overview

5.21.1 Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.22 CooperVision Inc Company Overview

5.22.1 CooperVision Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.23 Cornea Biosciences Company Overview

5.23.1 Cornea Biosciences Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.24 Corneat Vision Ltd Company Overview

5.24.1 Corneat Vision Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.25 DeepOptics Company Overview

5.25.1 DeepOptics Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.26 Euclid Systems Corp Company Overview

5.26.1 Euclid Systems Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.27 e-Vision Medical Devices, Inc. Company Overview

5.27.1 e-Vision Medical Devices, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.28 Eyenovations Company Overview

5.28.1 Eyenovations Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.29 EyeYon Medical Company Overview

5.29.1 EyeYon Medical Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.30 Forschungszentrum Julich GmbH Company Overview

5.30.1 Forschungszentrum Julich GmbH Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.31 iBionics Inc Company Overview

5.31.1 iBionics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.32 Imperial College London Company Overview

5.32.1 Imperial College London Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.33 Industrial Science & Technology Network Inc Company Overview

5.33.1 Industrial Science & Technology Network Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.34 Innovega Inc Company Overview

5.34.1 Innovega Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.35 Institute of Photonic Sciences Company Overview

5.35.1 Institute of Photonic Sciences Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.36 iSTAR Medical SA Company Overview

5.36.1 iSTAR Medical SA Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.37 Johns Hopkins University Company Overview

5.37.1 Johns Hopkins University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.38 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc Company Overview

5.38.1 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.39 Kubota Vision Inc Company Overview

5.39.1 Kubota Vision Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.40 Laclaree Vision Company Overview

5.40.1 Laclaree Vision Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.41 Lipocoat BV Company Overview

5.41.1 Lipocoat BV Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.42 Luminopia Inc Company Overview

5.42.1 Luminopia Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.43 Lynthera Corp Company Overview

5.43.1 Lynthera Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.44 MAG Optics Inc Company Overview

5.44.1 MAG Optics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.45 Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Company Overview

5.45.1 Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.46 McGill University Company Overview

5.46.1 McGill University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.47 McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine Company Overview

5.47.1 McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.48 Mercy Health Research Company Overview

5.48.1 Mercy Health Research Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.49 Meta Biomed Co Ltd Company Overview

5.49.1 Meta Biomed Co Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.50 Mojo Vision Inc Company Overview

5.50.1 Mojo Vision Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.51 Monash University Company Overview

5.51.1 Monash University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.52 Nano Retina, Inc. Company Overview

5.52.1 Nano Retina, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.53 National University of Singapore Company Overview

5.53.1 National University of Singapore Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.54 Novartis AG Company Overview

5.54.1 Novartis AG Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.55 Ocular Dynamics, LLC Company Overview

5.55.1 Ocular Dynamics, LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.56 OcuMedic Inc Company Overview

5.56.1 OcuMedic Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.57 Ocutec Ltd Company Overview

5.57.1 Ocutec Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.58 Ocutrx Vision Technologies LLC Company Overview

5.58.1 Ocutrx Vision Technologies LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.59 Okayama University Company Overview

5.59.1 Okayama University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.60 OPIA Technologies SAS Company Overview

5.60.1 OPIA Technologies SAS Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.61 Oxsight Ltd Company Overview

5.61.1 Oxsight Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.62 PixelOptics Inc Company Overview

5.62.1 PixelOptics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.63 Pixium Vision SA Company Overview

5.63.1 Pixium Vision SA Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.64 Pohang University of Science And Technology Company Overview

5.64.1 Pohang University of Science And Technology Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.65 Presbia Plc Company Overview

5.65.1 Presbia Plc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.66 Queensland University of Technology Company Overview

5.66.1 Queensland University of Technology Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.67 Refocus Group Inc Company Overview

5.67.1 Refocus Group Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.68 RetMap Inc Company Overview

5.68.1 RetMap Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.69 Royal College of Surgeons Ireland Company Overview

5.69.1 Royal College of Surgeons Ireland Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.70 Seryx Biomedical Inc Company Overview

5.70.1 Seryx Biomedical Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.71 Shamir Optical Industry Ltd Company Overview

5.71.1 Shamir Optical Industry Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.72 SightGlass Vision Inc Company Overview

5.72.1 SightGlass Vision Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.73 Stanford University Company Overview

5.73.1 Stanford University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.74 Tangible Science LLC Company Overview

5.74.1 Tangible Science LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.75 TECLens LLC Company Overview

5.75.1 TECLens LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.76 Tel Aviv University Company Overview

5.76.1 Tel Aviv University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.77 The University of New South Wales press Limited Company Overview

5.77.1 The University of New South Wales press Limited Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.78 The Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Company Overview

5.78.1 The Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.79 Tsubota Laboratory Inc Company Overview

5.79.1 Tsubota Laboratory Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.80 University of California Irvine Company Overview

5.80.1 University of California Irvine Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.81 University of California San Diego Company Overview

5.81.1 University of California San Diego Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.82 University of Chicago Medical Center Company Overview

5.82.1 University of Chicago Medical Center Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.83 University of Florida Company Overview

5.83.1 University of Florida Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.84 University of Illinois at Chicago Company Overview

5.84.1 University of Illinois at Chicago Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.85 University of New Hampshire Company Overview

5.85.1 University of New Hampshire Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.86 University of Oxford Company Overview

5.86.1 University of Oxford Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.87 University of Seville Company Overview

5.87.1 University of Seville Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.88 University of South Florida Company Overview

5.88.1 University of South Florida Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.89 University of Tennessee Company Overview

5.89.1 University of Tennessee Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.90 University of Tubingen Company Overview

5.90.1 University of Tubingen Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.91 University of Valencia Company Overview

5.91.1 University of Valencia Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.92 University of Washington Company Overview

5.92.1 University of Washington Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.93 Va-st Ltd Company Overview

5.93.1 Va-st Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.94 Verily Life Sciences Company Overview

5.94.1 Verily Life Sciences Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.95 Visioneering Technologies Inc Company Overview

5.95.1 Visioneering Technologies Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.96 VISTAKON Pharmaceuticals LLC Company Overview

5.96.1 VISTAKON Pharmaceuticals LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.97 Visus Technology Inc Company Overview

5.97.1 Visus Technology Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.98 Weill Cornell Medical College Company Overview

5.98.1 Weill Cornell Medical College Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.99 Western University Company Overview

5.99.1 Western University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.100 Yolia Health Company Overview

5.100.1 Yolia Health Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

6 Vision Care- Recent Developments

6.1 Nov 12, 2020: Bausch + Lomb reports nearly 27 million units of contact lens materials recycled through one by one recycling program

6.2 Oct 08, 2020: EyeCare4Kids partners with 1-800 contacts to launch Sight the World, a virtual vision clinic providing care to underserved children and adults across the globe

6.3 Oct 01, 2020: Essilor and Quisitive employ rapid application development to adapt to new operational norms

6.4 Sep 10, 2020: CooperCompanies and Divisions named one of Fortunes Best Large Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production

6.5 Sep 07, 2020: Pomerantz law firm announces the filing of a class action against Staar Surgical Company and certain officers – STAA

6.6 Sep 07, 2020: Visioneering sees continued recovery

6.7 Sep 04, 2020: EssilorLuxottica : Update on legal proceedings to obtain information from GrandVision

6.8 Sep 01, 2020: Novartis announces ambitious ESG targets to increase access to medicines and achieve full carbon neutrality

6.9 Sep 01, 2020: Dana-Farber collaborates with Mass. Eye and Ear to rebuild damaged corneas using patients own stem cells for first time in United States

6.10 Aug 27, 2020: Warby Parker inks $245M

6.11 Aug 26, 2020: Versant Health collaborates with Befitting for on-site optical clinics

6.12 Aug 18, 2020: Johnson & Johnson Vision announces new ACUVUE services and resources to enhance contact lens safety, comfort, and accessibility as part of contact lens health week

6.13 Aug 06, 2020: Vanderbilt researchers receive $1.4 million grant to improve outcomes after macular hole repair

6.14 Aug 05, 2020: Research provides update to prevent Blindness and American Academy of Ophthalmology award grants for big data research to improve patient care

6.15 Jul 30, 2020: GrandVision initiates arbitration proceedings against EssilorLuxottica

6.16 Jul 13, 2020: UC Davis Health study finds special filters in glasses help the color blind see colors better

6.17 Jun 30, 2020: Menicon: A business tie-up agreement concluded with Chinas Wenzhou Medical University

6.18 Jun 25, 2020: SEC charges Novartis with FCPA violations

6.19 Jun 08, 2020: Johnson & Johnson Vision introduces ACUVUE revitaLens multi-purpose disinfecting solution, the companys first contact lens solution in Canada

6.20 May 21, 2020: Aequus announces positive update on dry eye product launch plans

6.21 May 04, 2020: Pixium Vision extends its cash runway with the issue of  1.25 million new tranche from ESGO and a pre-agreed  2.5 million French State Guaranteed Loan

6.22 Apr 24, 2020: Menicon announces completion of floor space expansion at its Kakamigahara Plant

6.23 Apr 20, 2020: EssilorLuxottica to prepare for recovery by preserving cash and supporting employees

6.24 Apr 13, 2020: eSight announces corporate low vision assistive technology program for remote employees

6.25 Apr 13, 2020: New research reassures & advises contact lens wearers during COVID-19 pandemic; offers clear facts and hygiene advice

6.26 Apr 13, 2020: STAAR Surgical provides covid-19 business update

6.27 Apr 09, 2020: Corning reorganizes operating structure

6.28 Apr 09, 2020: Envision announces new collaborative research agreement with WSU

6.29 Apr 07, 2020: Alcon provides update on covid-19

6.30 Mar 30, 2020: InnerScope Hearing Technologies to launch hearing loss information centers in Kiosks at 4,618 Walmart Locations Nationwide

6.31 Mar 13, 2020: Bausch Health to reduce debt by approximately $100 million using cash generated from operations

6.32 Mar 06, 2020: Pentax Medical donates USD430,000 worth of medical devices to fight novel corona virus (2019-ncov)

6.33 Mar 04, 2020: Pixium Vision announces Prima System successful activation in first patient in US feasibility study with the new generation of glasses

6.34 Mar 04, 2020: High-Tech contact lenses correct color blindness

6.35 Mar 02, 2020: Alcon showcases contact lens, eye allergy and dry eye innovations as title sponsor of SECO2020

6.36 Mar 02, 2020: Pixium Vision announces publication in Ophthalmology of promising Prima System data in dry AMD

6.37 Feb 26, 2020: STAAR Surgical reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results

6.38 Feb 26, 2020: NanoString Technologies releases fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating results and provides 2020 financial outlook

6.39 Feb 24, 2020: AbbVie announces extension of expiration date for exchange offers for Allergan notes

6.40 Feb 12, 2020: Ocutrx Vision Technologies COO details impact of wearables on the healthcare industry at Medical Design & Manufacturing West Conference

6.41 Feb 12, 2020: eSight announces new President and CEO

6.42 Feb 07, 2020: CooperCompanies appoints Mark Drury as new vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary and announces Randal L. Golden to retire

6.43 Feb 06, 2020: Mature presbyopes clinical research update presented at Global Specialty Lens Symposium (GSLS)

6.44 Feb 04, 2020: Visioneering Technologies achieves first sale in Singapore as Asian expansion accelerates

6.45 Feb 04, 2020: Santen and Verily establish joint venture to develop and commercialize unique Ophthalmic Devices

6.46 Jan 29, 2020: Novartis delivered strong sales growth, margin expansion and breakthrough innovation launching five NMEs in 2019

6.47 Jan 27, 2020: Bausch + Lomb and TerraCycle partner to launch Canada’s first and only contact lens recycling program

6.48 Jan 23, 2020: LumiThera adds Daniel Bertholet to Board of Directors

6.49 Jan 22, 2020: Tangible Science announces successful 2019 and timing for Tangible Boost launch

6.50 Jan 22, 2020: Novartis establishes its new legal entity in Vietnam

6.51 Jan 16, 2020: Mojo Vision developing first true smart contact lens

6.52 Jan 16, 2020: Mojo Vision working with FDA, nonprofit organization to assist people with low vision

6.53 Jan 13, 2020: UPMC first in the U.S. to implant Wireless Retinal Device

6.54 Jan 13, 2020: Pixium Vision announces successful implantation of first patient in the US with the Prima System

6.55 Jan 13, 2020: Bionic Vision Technologies announces interim pilot study results of the BVT Bionic Eye System designed to help the blind achieve greater mobility and independence

6.56 Jan 13, 2020: STAAR Surgical reports preliminary fourth quarter net sales growth of 25%

6.57 Jan 06, 2020: Bausch + Lomb launches expanded parameters for Biotrue ONEday for Astigmatism Daily Disposable Contact Lenses

6.58 Dec 18, 2019: STAAR CFO to retire in 2020

6.59 Dec 16, 2019: Bausch Health Resolves “”Stock Drop”” Litigation initially filed in October 2015

6.60 Dec 11, 2019: St. Johns County public library offers EnChroma Glasses for color blindness as part of color accessibility program

6.61 Dec 11, 2019: Tenth record-breaking year in a row for ZEISS

6.62 Dec 10, 2019: EnChroma launches Scenic Viewers for Color Blindness in Partnership with SeeCoast

6.63 Dec 06, 2019: FDA approves Myopia-slowing contact lens for children

6.64 Dec 05, 2019: Novartis expects to sustain long-term growth with a robust pipeline of 25+ potential blockbusters highlighted at R&D Day

6.65 Dec 05, 2019: CooperCompanies announces fourth quarter and full year 2019 results

6.66 Dec 02, 2019: Pixium Vision and partners publish paper on photovoltaic subretinal prosthesis PRIMA in Nature Biomedical Engineering

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology

and more..