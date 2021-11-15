Vascular Grafts Market Report- Trends, Market Growth and Opportunities | Angiograft LLC, Ariste Medical LLC

Vascular Grafts Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Vascular Grafts Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

3DT Holdings LLC

Andes University

Angiograft LLC

Ariste Medical LLC

Aruga Technologies LLC

BioIntegral Surgical Inc

Biosurfaces Inc

Cardiojustable LLC (Inactive)

Cardiovate

Colorado Therapeutics, LLC

and more…

Vascular Grafts Market Report provides comprehensive information about the Vascular Grafts pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Vascular grafts are tubes made up of natural tissue or synthetic materials surgically implanted in the veins and arteries.

– Extensive coverage of the Vascular Grafts under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Vascular Grafts and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Vascular Grafts under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Vascular Grafts Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Vascular Grafts – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Vascular Grafts – Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Vascular Grafts – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Vascular Grafts – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Vascular Grafts – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Vascular Grafts – Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Vascular Grafts – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Vascular Grafts Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Vascular Grafts – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Vascular Grafts Companies and Product Overview

5.1 3DT Holdings LLC Company Overview

5.1.1 3DT Holdings LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Andes University Company Overview

5.2.1 Andes University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.3 Angiograft LLC Company Overview

5.3.1 Angiograft LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.4 Ariste Medical LLC Company Overview

5.4.1 Ariste Medical LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.5 Aruga Technologies LLC Company Overview

5.5.1 Aruga Technologies LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.6 BioIntegral Surgical Inc Company Overview

5.6.1 BioIntegral Surgical Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.7 Biosurfaces Inc Company Overview

5.7.1 Biosurfaces Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.8 Cardiojustable LLC (Inactive) Company Overview

5.8.1 Cardiojustable LLC (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.9 Cardiovate Company Overview

5.9.1 Cardiovate Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.10 Colorado Therapeutics, LLC Company Overview

5.10.1 Colorado Therapeutics, LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.11 CryoLife Inc Company Overview

5.11.1 CryoLife Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.12 Cytograft Tissue Engineering Inc (Inactive) Company Overview

5.12.1 Cytograft Tissue Engineering Inc (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.13 DSM Biomedical BV Company Overview

5.13.1 DSM Biomedical BV Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.14 Eqalix Inc Company Overview

5.14.1 Eqalix Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.15 FIT Biotech Oy (Inactive) Company Overview

5.15.1 FIT Biotech Oy (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.16 Gel-Del Technologies, Inc. Company Overview

5.16.1 Gel-Del Technologies, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.17 Humacyte Inc Company Overview

5.17.1 Humacyte Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.18 Innovia LLC Company Overview

5.18.1 Innovia LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.19 LeMaitre Vascular Inc Company Overview

5.19.1 LeMaitre Vascular Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.20 Merit Medical Systems Inc Company Overview

5.20.1 Merit Medical Systems Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.21 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Company Overview

5.21.1 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.22 Northwestern University Company Overview

5.22.1 Northwestern University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.23 Peca Labs Inc Company Overview

5.23.1 Peca Labs Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.24 PetVivo Holdings Inc Company Overview

5.24.1 PetVivo Holdings Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.25 PQ Bypass Inc Company Overview

5.25.1 PQ Bypass Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.26 RegenaGraft Company Overview

5.26.1 RegenaGraft Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.27 RUA Vascular Ltd Company Overview

5.27.1 RUA Vascular Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.28 Secant Group LLC Company Overview

5.28.1 Secant Group LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.29 Terumo Aortic Company Overview

5.29.1 Terumo Aortic Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.30 Tgen Tech LLC Company Overview

5.30.1 Tgen Tech LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.31 TTK Healthcare Ltd Company Overview

5.31.1 TTK Healthcare Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.32 University of Louisville Company Overview

5.32.1 University of Louisville Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.33 University of Pittsburgh Company Overview

5.33.1 University of Pittsburgh Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.34 Vascudyne Inc Company Overview

5.34.1 Vascudyne Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.35 VenoStent Inc Company Overview

5.35.1 VenoStent Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.36 VesselTek BioMedical LLC Company Overview

5.36.1 VesselTek BioMedical LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.37 VESSL Therapeutics Ltd Company Overview

5.37.1 VESSL Therapeutics Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

6 Vascular Grafts- Recent Developments

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology