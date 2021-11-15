Russia Forecourt Market Report- Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast | Shell Neft, Surgutneftegaz

Russia Forecourt Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Russia Forecourt Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Rosneft

Lukoil

Gazprom Neft

Tatneft

Bashneft

Shell Neft

Surgutneftegaz

PTK

Neste

Circle K

Russia Forecourt (Fuel, Car Wash, Convenience and Foodservice) Market to 2024 is a Sector Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the Russian Forecourt market, with category wise fuel, car wash, convenience and foodservice values along with fuel and car wash volumes up to 2019 actual year and forecasted up to 2024. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the forecourt market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from GlobalDatas service station retail databases. Breakdown of the Major fuel retailers shop, car wash, foodservice sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares; Convenience sales and Foodservice sales; Car Wash sales. Major competitor analysis by country

– In 2019, the market leader in terms of fuel volumes was Rosneft followed by Lukoil and Gazpromneft

– Identify who are the top players in Russia and how many fuel, foodservice, shops & car wash outlets they have.

– Plan effective market strategies by uncovering market share and average throughput per site of the top players in the market across Fuel, Car Wash, Covenience and Foddservice categories.

– Understand how the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes.

– Identify what strategies the key players have across their fuel and non- fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, promotions, partnerships and suppliers used

Table of Contents

Russia Forecourt Market Overview

Market Size Service Station

Market Forecast Service Station

Market Size Car Wash

Market Forecast Car Wash

Market Size Convenience and Foodservice

Market Forecast Convenience and Foodservice

Fuel Retailer Profiles

Methodology

Market Definition