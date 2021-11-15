Banking And Payments Survey Market Report- Finding Consumers Pain Points And Changing Sentiments

Banking and Payments Survey Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Banking and Payments Survey Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

This report provides actionable insight from our 2020 proprietary global survey, spanning banking, wealth, and payments. The report catches the trend in consumer sentiment around a variety of topics and shows how traditional, digital, and alternative banking providers can achieve their unique goals by tailoring their propositions towards select customer groups.

RNR has used its 2020 Banking and Payments Survey to comprehensively understand the main ways that financial services providers can change for the better. Whether it is finding customers pain points, changes to consumer sentiment across financial services, threats to incumbent providers, or gaps that alternative players can exploit, this report seeks to bring the most important questions to the fore and give providers actionable answers to each of them. This will help traditional and alternative FS providers re-evaluate their propositions, grow across current and new segments, as well as attract new types of customers while retaining existing ones. And unlike in previous years, our survey looks at the precise moments when consumers begin to hold more products (with our life events) and when customers want to leave for another provider (with our personas).

– Banks must continue to improve the user experience by increasing simplicity and removing pain points from the customer journey. This is considered the key attribute by virtually everyone, and more important than either low costs or providing high returns.

– Over the last two years, younger customers have become significantly less bothered about where they go for financial services, with strong links between being open to an alternative FS provider and holding a strong set of personal values. This is something digital-only banks and smaller players can take advantage of.

– Customers remain skeptical about the benefits of open banking, with older consumers still outright hostile. However, if providers can offer customers a better banking experience they will be happy to share their data.

– Gain insight at the consumer level about the banking, wealth, and payments markets.

– Learn about threats to incumbent and alternative providers, as well as potential opportunities post-COVID-19 around attracting and retaining young and affluent customers.

