Portugal Forecourt Market Report- Applications, Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Verticals Forecast Post author

Portugal Forecourt Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Portugal Forecourt Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Portugal Forecourt (Fuel, Car Wash, Convenience and Foodservice) Market to 2024 is a Sector Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the Portugese Forecourt market, with category wise fuel, car wash, convenience and foodservice values along with fuel and car wash volumes up to 2019 actual year and forecasted up to 2024. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the forecourt market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from GlobalDatas service station retail databases. Breakdown of the Major fuel retailers shop, car wash, foodservice sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares; Convenience sales and Foodservice sales; Car Wash sales. Major competitor analysis by country

In 2019, the market leader in terms of fuel volumes was Galp, followed by Repsol and BP

– The total number of service stations in Portugal increased by 1% to 3,145 sites in 2019. Galp had the highest number of service stations in Portugal with 729 stations in 2019. In 2019, the market leader in terms of fuel volumes was Galp, followed by Repsol and BP.

– The total number of service station wash occasions in Portugal reached a total of 13.6 million in 2019. There were 1,155 sites with a car wash in 2019. Total convenience retail value in 2019 reached 1,288.6 million.

– Foodservice generated 38.2 million in 2015 and has grown year on year to reach a market value of 41.9 million in 2019

Plan effective market strategies by uncovering market share and average throughput per site of the top players in the market across Fuel, Car Wash, Covenience and Foddservice categories.

Understand how the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes.

Identify what strategies the key players have across their fuel and non- fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, promotions, partnerships and suppliers used

