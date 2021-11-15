Norway Power Market Report- Trends, Regulations, And Competitive Landscape | Statkraft AS, Norsk Hydro ASA

Norway Power Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Norway Power Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

This report elaborates the power market structure of Norway and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation and consumption from 2010 to 2019, and forecast for the next 11 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Dominant Hydropower is facing a Downward Trend

1.2 Annual Power Consumption is Expected to Remain Stagnant During 20192030

2. Introduction

2.1 Norway Power Market

2.2 Report Guidance

3. Norway Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Macroeconomic Factors

3.2 Supply Security

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

3.5 Impact of COVID-19

4. Norway Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

4.4 Norway Power Market, Demand Structure

5. Norway Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Hydropower Policy

5.2 Renewable Energy Targets

5.3 Energy Act

5.4 Energy Policy

5.5 Electricity Certificate Act (Quota Obligation)

5.6 Guarantees of Origin (GO)

5.7 National Renewable Energy Action Plan

5.8 Energi

5.9 ENERGIX program: Research Council of Norway

5.10 Act on Offshore Renewable Energy Production (The Offshore Energy Act)

5.11 Centres for Environmentally Friendly Energy Research

5.12 Horizon 2020: the EU Framework Programme for Research

5.13 White Paper on Energy Supply

5.14 Policy Support for Energy Efficiency

5.15 Transnova

5.16 Direct Subsidy

6. Norway Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity by Technology, 2019

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 20002030

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 20002030

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 20002030

6.5 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 20002030

7. Norway Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Grid Interconnection

7.4 Electricity Import and Export

8. Norway Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 Statkraft AS

8.2 Norsk Hydro ASA

8.3 Lyse AS

8.4 Agder Energi AS

9. Appendix