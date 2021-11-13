3D Printing Medical Devices Market: Top Company Profiles, Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis

3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Component (3D Printer, 3D Bioprinter, Material, Software, Service), Technology (EBM, DMLS, SLS, SLA, DLP, Polyjet), Application (Surgical Guides, Prosthetics, Implants), User (Hospital, ASCs) – Global Forecast to 2026

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=422192

Some of the prominent players in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market include Stratasys Ltd. (US & Israel), 3D Systems Corporation (US), GE Additive (US), Materialise NV (Belgium), Renishaw plc (UK), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Desktop Metal, Inc. (US), Prodways Group (France), Carbon, Inc. (US), CELLINK (Sweden), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (US), EOS (Electro Optical Systems) GmbH (Germany), Biomedical Modeling, Inc. (US), Formlabs, Inc. (US), 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. (UK), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Roland DG (Japan), HP, Inc. (US), and regenHU (Switzerland) among others.

The 3D Printing Medical Devices market is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. Growth of the market is mainly attributed to technological advancements; growing public and private investments and funding are driving the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market. However, complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of new 3D Printing Medical Devices is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

A large-scale 3D Printing Medical Devices Market report sorts out the breakdown of global data by manufacturers, region, type, and application while analyzing the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. For an enhanced user experience of this report, all the facts and figures of statistical and numerical data are represented very well throughout the report. The credible 3D Printing Medical Devices Market report gives estimations about the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segment type and market application.

“In terms of component, software & services segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the component, the 3D printing medical devices market is segmented equipment, materials, and software & services. Materials include plastics and biocompatible resins, polymers, metals and metal alloys, ceramics, wax, and other biomaterials. 3D printing medical device vendors are gaining significant profits from services when compared to the sales of printers and materials. In order to sustain in this highly competitive market, several vendors offer pay-as-you-go subscription services. Thus rising number of 3D printing service provider have led to the growth of Software and services segment.

“In terms application, customizable prosthetics and implants segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the application, the 3D Printing Medical Devices market is segmented into surgical guides, surgical instruments, standard prosthetics and implants, custom prosthetics and implants, tissue-engineered products, hearing aids, wearable medical devices/implantable medical devices, and other medical devices. The customizable prosthetics and implants segment accounted for a larger share in the market in 2020. The use of 3D printing in CMF implants is increasing in the medical and dental fields. Using this technology, bioresorbable and small plates and screws are fixed, which help maintain the 3D shape of the bone in the craniofacial skeleton. These implants can be manufactured quickly and cost-effectively, and are sterilizable.

“Laser beam melting (LBM) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D Printing Medical Devices market, by the architecture” `

On the basis of technology, the 3D Printing Medical Devices market has been segmented into electron beam melting (EBM), laser beam melting (LBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition or extrusion-based technologies, three-dimensional printing (3DP) or adhesion bonding, and other technologies. The LBM market is further segmented into direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), selective laser melting (SLM), selective laser sintering (SLS), and LaserCUSING. LBM is the most commonly used technology for the manufacture of metal and plastic parts, such as small-sized prosthetics or implants, surgical instruments, and porous scaffolds in tissue engineering. It is the best-suited technology for the production of small parts, such as dental copings and hybrid parts of machines for minimally invasive surgery, due to its high accuracy. The growth of this segment is attributed to suitability for a wide range of materials available for 3D printing, and it does not require post-processing of materials

“Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to growth of 3D printing service providers and favourable investments scenario and evolving healthcare infrastructure in China, Japan, and India

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16% By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76% By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

Research Coverage

This report studies the 3D Printing Medical Devices market based on component, application, technology, end user and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=422192

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Used For The Study

1.5 Major Market Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primaries: 3d Printing Medical Devices Market

Figure 3 Primary Sources: 3d Printing Medical Devices Market

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.2.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis (2019 & 2020)

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Company-Wise Revenue Share Analysis (2019 & 2020)

Figure 6 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

2.2.2 End User-Based Market Estimation

2.2.3 Growth Forecast

2.2.4 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Component, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Application, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 3d Printing Medical Devices Market: Regional Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 3d Printing Medical Devices Market Overview

Figure 12 High Incidence Of Dental And Orthopedic Diseases To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Country And Component

Figure 13 Japan Is The Largest Market For 3d Printing Medical Devices In The Asia Pacific

4.3 3d Printing Medical Devices Market Share, By End User

Figure 14 Hospitals & Surgical Centers Form The Largest End-User Segment In This Market

4.4 Geographical Snapshot Of The 3d Printing Medical Devices Market

Figure 15 Market In China To Register The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 16 3d Printing Medical Devices Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Public-Private Funding For 3d Printing Activities

5.2.1.2 High Incidence Of Orthopedic And Dental Diseases

5.2.1.3 Easy Development Of Customized Medical Products Using 3d Printing

5.2.1.4 Growing Applications Of 3d Printing In The Healthcare Industry

5.2.1.5 Availability Of Advanced 3d Printing Materials For Dental And Medical Applications

5.2.1.6 Increasing Demand For 3d-Printed Products In Cosmetology And The Pharmaceutical Industry

Figure 17 Total Number Of Craniofacial & Maxillofacial Procedures In The Us, By Type (2019)

Figure 18 Us: Patient Spending On Cosmetic Dentistry Services, 2015 Vs. 2017 (Usd Million)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shortage Of A Skilled Workforce Due To Limited Specialized Training In Additive Manufacturing

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Process For The Approval Of 3d-Printed Medical Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Direct Digital Manufacturing

Figure 19 Workflow Comparison: Traditional Vs. Digital Dentistry

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption Of Cad/Cam Technology And Desktop Printers

Table 1 Major Intraoral Scanners Integrated With Cad/Cam Launched In Recent Years

5.2.3.3 Consolidation Of Dental Laboratories And Hospitals

5.2.3.4 Growing Demand For Organ Transplants

5.2.3.5 Expiry Of Key Patents In The 3d Printing Industry

Table 2 Key Patent Expiry Dates In The 3d Printing Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Capital Investment And Operating Costs

5.2.4.2 Rising Number Of Large Medical Practices

Figure 20 Us: Percentage Of Dentists In Solo Practices (2000 To 2017)

5.2.4.3 Socio-Ethical Concerns Related To The Use Of 3d-Printed Products

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 3 3d Printing Medical Devices Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Patent Publication Trends For Medical 3d Printing

Figure 21 Patent Publication Trends For Medical 3d Printing, 2015–2021

5.4.2 Top Applicants (Companies) For 3d Printing Technology Patents

Figure 22 Top Applicant Companies For 3d Printing Technology Patents, 2015–2021

5.4.3 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicants (Countries) For 3d Printing Medical Devices Patents

Figure 23 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicant Countries For 3d Printing Medical Devices Patents, 2015–2021

5.4.4 Patent Publication Trends For Dental 3d Printing

Figure 24 Patent Publication Trends For Dental 3d Printing, 2015–2020

5.4.5 Top Applicants (Companies) For Dental 3d Printing Patents

Figure 25 Top Applicant Companies For Dental 3d Printing Patents, 2015–2020

5.4.6 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicants (Countries) For Dental 3d Printing Patents

Figure 26 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicant Countries For Dental 3d Printing Patents, 2015–2020

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 27 3d Printing Medical Devices Market: Value Chain Analysis (2020)

5.6 Ecosystem Map

Figure 28 3d Printing Medical Devices Market: Ecosystem Map (2020)

5.7 Pricing Analysis

Table 4 Pricing Analysis: 3d Printers, 2020 (Asp In Usd)

5.8 Covid-19 Impact On The 3d Printing Medical Devices Market

5.9 Evolution Of 3d Printing Technology In The Dental And Medical Sector

Figure 29 Dental 3d Printing Technology Evolution

Figure 30 Evolution Of 3d Printing Technology For The Medical Sector

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 Us

Table 5 Us Fda: Medical Device Classification

Table 6 Us: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

5.10.2 Canada

Table 7 Canada: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

Figure 31 Canada: Regulatory Approval Process For Medical Devices

5.10.3 Europe

Figure 32 Europe: Regulatory Approval Process For Medical Devices (Mdr)

5.10.4 Asia Pacific

5.10.4.1 Japan

5.10.4.1.1 Revision Of The Pharmaceutical Affairs Law (Pal) And Implementation Of The New Pmd Act In Japan

Table 8 Japan: Medical Device Classification Under Pmda

5.10.4.2 China

Table 9 China: Classification Of Medical Devices

5.10.4.3 India

5.11 Australia

5.11.1 Tga Device Classification

Read More…………….