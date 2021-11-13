Near-field communication (NFC) Market Insights 2021 by Key Product, Top Manufactures Analysis, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Demand, Trends, and Forecast 2027

Global Near-field communication (NFC) Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Near-field communication (NFC) industry together with projections and forecast to 2027. Near-field communication (NFC) research study covers processing technique, investment plan, services as well as network management. The report additionally predicts future growth of The Near-field communication (NFC) Market across the globe by integrating the information with relevant findings.

Near-field communication (NFC) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Near-field communication (NFC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

– Gemalto

– Broadcom

– Infineon

– Inside Secure

– NXP

– MediaTek

For China market, this report focuses on the Near-field communication (NFC) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

– Non-auxiliary products

– Auxiliary products

Segment by Application

– Smartphone & Tablets

– PCs & Laptops

– Others

This report presents the worldwide Near-field communication (NFC) Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2027), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Near-field communication (NFC) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Non-auxiliary products

1.2.3 Auxiliary products

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Smartphone & Tablets

1.3.3 PCs & Laptops

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Near-field communication (NFC), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Near-field communication (NFC) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Near-field communication (NFC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Near-field communication (NFC) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Near-field communication (NFC) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Near-field communication (NFC) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Near-field communication (NFC) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Near-field communication (NFC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

And More…

