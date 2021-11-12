Intraocular Lens Market Report- Growth, Share and Analysis of Key Players: AkkoLens International BV, Alcon Inc

Intraocular Lens Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Intraocular Lens Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Abbott Medical Optics Inc

AcuFocus Inc

Adaptilens LLC

Adoptics AG (Inactive)

AkkoLens International BV

Alcon Inc

Anew Optics, Inc.

Atia Vision Inc

Bausch & Lomb Inc

and more…

Intraocular Lens Market Report provides comprehensive information about the Intraocular Lens (IOL) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Intraocular lens is an artificial lens made of plastic, silicone, acrylic or other material that is implanted inside the eye during cataract surgery. Foldable (phakic) IOL and Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) IOL are tracked under this category.

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Intraocular Lens (IOL) under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Intraocular Lens (IOL) and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Intraocular Lens (IOL) under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Table of Contents

6 Intraocular Lens (IOL)- Recent Developments

6.1 Oct 23, 2020: Mentice receives order of total SEK 7.1 million from ABBOTT

6.2 Sep 07, 2020: Pomerantz law firm announces the filing of a class action against Staar Surgical Company and certain officers – STAA

6.3 Jul 12, 2020: Bausch + Lomb expanding Virginia operation, creating 79 new jobs

6.4 Apr 16, 2020: Abbott reports first-quarter 2020 results

6.5 Apr 13, 2020: STAAR Surgical provides covid-19 business update

6.6 Apr 07, 2020: Alcon provides update on covid-19

6.7 Mar 13, 2020: Bausch Health to reduce debt by approximately $100 million using cash generated from operations

6.8 Mar 12, 2020: Alcon announces European launch of Vivity, the only presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens with X-WAVE technology

6.9 Mar 11, 2020: Alcon partners with Actress Cheryl Ladd to share her cataract journey, renewed vision and PanOptimist story

6.10 Mar 06, 2020: Pentax Medical donates USD430,000 worth of medical devices to fight novel corona virus (2019-ncov)

6.11 Feb 26, 2020: STAAR Surgical reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results

6.12 Feb 26, 2020: NanoString Technologies releases fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating results and provides 2020 financial outlook

6.13 Feb 11, 2020: Abbott Laboratories: Departure of directors or certain officers; election of directors; appointment of certain officers; compensatory arrangements of certain officer

6.14 Feb 04, 2020: STAAR Surgical announces the EVO implantable lens US clinical trial is underway with 1st patient implanted at Price Vision Group in Indianapolis on january 30th

6.15 Feb 04, 2020: Santen and Verily establish joint venture to develop and commercialize unique Ophthalmic Devices

6.16 Jan 22, 2020: Abbott reports fourth-quarter 2019 results; announces strong forecast for 2020

6.17 Jan 13, 2020: STAAR Surgical gains supplemental lens approval for EVO Visian ICL to target post-cataract market opportunity

6.18 Jan 13, 2020: STAAR Surgical reports preliminary fourth quarter net sales growth of 25%

6.19 Jan 08, 2020: ABBOTT LABORATORIES: Departure of directors or certain officers; election of directors; appointment of certain officers; compensatory arrangements of certain officers.

6.20 Dec 18, 2019: STAAR CFO to retire in 2020

6.21 Dec 17, 2019: STAAR Surgical announces strategic alliance agreement with California Center for Refractive Surgery (CCRS)

6.22 Dec 16, 2019: Bausch Health Resolves “”Stock Drop”” Litigation initially filed in October 2015

6.23 Dec 12, 2019: Bausch + Lomb expands intraocular lens portfolio

6.24 Dec 12, 2019: STAAR Surgical Company announces FDA IDE clinical study approval

6.25 Dec 03, 2019: Johnson & Johnson Vision introduces TECNIS Toric II 1-Piece IOL as new Monofocal Option for Cataract Patients with Astigmatism; Launching Multi-Center, Post-Market Clinical Trials Across U.S.

7 Appendix

