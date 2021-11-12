Cybersecurity in Oil and Gas Market Report- Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Cybersecurity in Oil and Gas Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Cybersecurity in Oil and Gas Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.
The oil and gas industry increasingly relies on digital technologies to transform itself in the 21st century. But this digital transformation also opens the door for cyberattacks. As increasing volumes of data are being stored on networked servers, there is a higher probability of this data getting targeted by hackers. Each node in a companys network, whether a computer terminal, a cell phone, sensors, or a networked camera, can become an entry point for hackers. Due to the increasingly connected nature of the oil and gas value chain, cyberattacks on one company could cripple operations across several entities. The oil and gas industry needs a clear strategy to tackle cyberattacks and therefore, cybersecurity has become a critical theme.
Scope of this Report-
– This report assesses the importance of the cybersecurity theme for the oil and gas industry as it attempts to digitalize its processes and workflows.
– It highlights the increasing threat of cyberattacks and its potentail impact on oil and gas operations.
– It also discussses some of the measures that can be undertaken to avert cyberattacks.
– The report evaluates the role of oil and gas companies in improving cybersecurity within the industry.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Impact of cybersecurity in oil and gas industry
– Understand the key cybersecurity trends in the oil and gas industry
– Review of some of the case studies highlighting the cybersecurity in oil and gas industry
– Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies adopting cybersecurity
Table of Contents
IMPACT ON OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY
Case studies
PLAYERS
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING
TRENDS
Oil and gas trends
Technology trends
Macroeconomic trends
Regulatory trends
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
The third wave of cybersecurity
Market size and growth forecasts
AI technologies are changing cybersecurity
Understanding the malware threat
Mergers and acquisitions
Venture funding for cybersecurity companies
Timeline
VALUE CHAIN
The cyber-aware organization
The cybersecurity organizational stack
The cybersecurity technology stack
COMPANIES
Oil and gas companies
Technologycompanies
GLOSSARY
FURTHER READING
APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY