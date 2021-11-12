Cybersecurity In Power Market Report- Size And Growth Forecasts | Enel, National Grid, Iberdrola, Engie, Duke Energy

Cybersecurity in Power Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Cybersecurity in Power Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3618220

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Enel, National Grid, Iberdrola, Engie, Duke Energy

Cybersecurity has been a major concern area for utilities for decades, due to roles played by them as operators of critical infrastructure systems and providers of essential services. Cyberattacks have the potential to damage a countrys power grid, with their major goal being to cause widespread infrastructure failures. So, concerns about cybersecurity continue to be at the top of utilities agendas, driven by the rising interconnected nature of infrastructure and systems, and the growing number of attacks targeting utilities.

Most organizations are putting their faith in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve threat intelligence, prediction, and protection. It is also providing cover for the continuing cybersecurity skills gap. Despite AIs potential for good, future AI-driven attacks are likely. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted why cyber-naïve remote-workers need security awareness training to thwart hacker attacks. Attackers will target immature technologies, meaning 5G communications, smart cities, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are all at risk.

Scope of this Report-

– This report analyses cybersecurity in power.

– It identifies major trends in the cybersecurity industry over the next 12 to 24 months.

– It discusses the impact of cybersecurity on utilities.

– It discusses how the sector is subject to stricter regulation in terms of cyber- and physical security, and is looking to invest in integrated solutions.

– It identifies key winners and losers within cybersecurity in power theme.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– The report highlights some of the big players in the cybersecurity industry and where do they sit in the value chain.

– It highlights the main trends in the cybersecurity industry over the next 12 to 24 months.

– It offers a technology briefing, explaining the importance of a cybersecurity framework to establish standards, guidelines, and practices to protect critical infrastructure.

– It provides an industry analysis, explaining the degree of cyber risks and motives, and its serious implications on businesses, key mergers and acquisitions and major milestones in the journey of the cybersecurity theme.

– The report discusses the impact of cybersecurity on utilities and the unique challenges it faces.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3618220

Table of Contents

PLAYERS

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING

TRENDS

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Cybersecurity trends in utilities

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

The third wave of cybersecurity

Market size and growth forecasts

AI technologies are changing cybersecurity

Understanding the malware threat

The impact of cybersecurity on utilities

Mergers and acquisitions

Venture funding for cybersecurity companies

Timeline

VALUE CHAIN

The cyber-aware organization

The cybersecurity organizational stack

The cybersecurity technology stack

COMPANIES

Public companies

Private companies

Power Utilities

SECTOR SCORECARDS

Enterprise security sector scorecard

Whos who

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

Risk screen

IT services sector scorecard

Whos who

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

Risk screen

GLOSSARY

FURTHER READING

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY