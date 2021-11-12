Cloud Computing In Power Market Report- Detailed Analysis, Global Industry Shares, Professional | EDF, Duke Energy, National Grid, Vestas, Enel

Cloud Computing in Power Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Cloud Computing in Power Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3591336

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

EDF, Duke Energy, National Grid, Vestas, Enel, Orsted, E.ON, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft (Azure), Oracle, SAP, ABB, Itron, Uplight, Siemens, GE Digital, Aveva

The power industry faces numerous challenges, including aging infrastructure, changing weather patterns, changing demand profiles, adoption of renewable and distributed energy sources, and electric vehicles (EVs). Together they signal a new era of rapid modernization.

Cloud computing can help extend the life of existing infrastructure by facilitating predictive maintenance. Cloud computing can also support the integration of new technologies, such as the smart grid, DERs, and EVs. Cloud facilitates centralization of data from increasingly decentralized assets thus enabling advanced analytics and machine learning, which in turn enhance utilities ability to address looming industry challenges.

Scope of this Report-

– This report presents an overview of adoption of cloud computing technologies, such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, in the power industry.

– It analyses the cloud value chain, the challenges faced by the power industry, and how cloud computing is enabling the industry to tackle these challenges.

– It discusses some successful cloud computing case studies in the power industry.

– The report also provides an overview of the competitive positions held by technology vendors, and power companies in the cloud computing theme.

– Cloud helps maintain infrastructure and support new tech

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify key industry challenges driving cloud adoption.

– Understand the impact of cloud on the power industry.

– Explore cloud implementation options and leading vendor partners.

– Understand market size and growth forecasts for cloud computing in energy sector.

– Review case study implementations from leading power companies.

– Identify and benchmark key power companies adopting cloud computing technologies.

Single User License: US $ 1950

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3591336

Table of Contents

CLOUD VALUE CHAIN

Key players in the cloud value chain

Cloud services (IaaS and PaaS)

Cloud services (SaaS)

Cloud professional services model

POWER CHALLENGES

THE IMPACT OF CLOUD ON POWER

CASE STUDIES

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

CLOUD TIMELINE

PLAYERS

Leading cloud adopters in power

Leading cloud vendors

Specialist cloud vendors in power

GLOSSARY

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY