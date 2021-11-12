Sustainability In Insurance Market Report- In-Depth Analysis With Strong Application | Hiscox, Aon, Oxfam, Chubb, QBE

Sustainability in Insurance Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Sustainability in Insurance Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Aviva, Admiral, AXA, RSA, Direct Line, Legal & General, Hiscox, Aon, Oxfam, Chubb, QBE

Sustainability is a key issue in the insurance sector both for its image and its future profitability. Insurance is one of the leading industries in the global economy, and therefore needs to be seen as a leader in the key issues within sustainability, such as climate change. Perhaps more importantly for the industry, the impact of climate change is already being seen, and is having a severe impact on profits. Severe weather events such as the Australian wildfires have cost insurers and reinsurers millions, and as the issue gets worse events like these will become more common. The situation makes claims significantly higher and consequently premiums harder to price.

This report provides analysis of how sustainability will shape the future of the insurance market. It analyzes this key theme in depth and explores how insurers are reacting.

Scope of this Report-

– Aon has identified the need for innovation and development of policies via its partnership with Oxfam to provide blockchain-based insurance to Sri Lankan farmers.

– AXA, Chubb, QBE, and Aviva are among the leading insurers to explicitly state they will stop working with unsustainable businesses such as the coal industry by a certain date.

Table of Contents

sustainability framework

Environmental

Social

Governance

The impact of sustainability on insurance

Environmental

Social

Diversity and inclusion

Community impact

Governance

Sustainability measurement and response

ESG advisors

ESG ratings agencies

Timeline

Case studies

Environmental

Social

Governance

Companies

Glossary

Further reading

Appendix: Our thematic research methodology