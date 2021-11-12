2021 Soldier Modernization Market Report- Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications | Milrem Robotics, Izmash, Elbit Systems

Soldier Modernization Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Soldier Modernization Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Soldier Modernization thematic research offers a detailed analysis of how it affects force structures, procurement and operational concepts. The research includes insightful industry analysis of the Soldier Modernization and key use cases highlighting how militaries and constabulary forces around the world have started working on the development and implementation of the associated technologies.

This report focuses on Soldier Modernization. Soldier systems kits aimed at transforming the soldier into a combat system with superior situational awareness, through the use of its own sensors and through its integration on a network, with increased survivability that would allow close combat and increased lethality and agility. Throughout the 2000s, militaries invested in Research & Development (R&D) programs to develop the new kits, by setting out the requirements and developing customized solutions. That has become feasible thanks to the development of communications systems, sensors and networks, as well as the materials for each of these applications.

Digital soldier system kits started being developed in light of the importance of soldier versus platforms, the ideas of combined and joint arms capabilities, and the need to transform soldier into a weapon system.

Human life became increasingly important as public opinion was not always ready to accept such a cost. Somalia was a good example of that sentiment and that was also visible during the Kosovo air campaign, when no troops on the ground were involved, while operations in Afghanistan and Iraq pushed force planners to provide better equipment and protection to dismounted troops.

The modernization of soldiers equipment hasnt followed the same pace as that of platforms, starting from the platform-centric era to the network-centric of today. C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Intelligence) systems were developed in order to connect the platforms together, by creating stovepipes of information generation and dissemination. Force structures relied in platform-intensive plans, especially when those plans were addressing the necessities of near-peer combat operations. What was missing was the technological leap that would transform dismounted troops to a weapon system, with superior situational awareness, survivability and firepower delivery and guidance capabilities that could change the face of battle.

– Dismounted soldier systems (DSS) significantly increase the combat capabilities of soldiers, especially in military operations in urban terrain. Such systems provide unparalleled situational awareness, digitization and connectivity to dismounted soldiers through the extensive use of sensors and, command and control systems.

– However, one important drawback is that with every additional piece of equipment comes a weight increase. SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power and Cost) is ever present when developing and designing a new piece of equipment. That was also the case with digital soldier kits, which significantly increased the soldiers weight and fatigue during the recent operations in Afghanistan. Modernization programs will incorporate a demand for a lighter, more flexible mix of smart materials to allow combat soldiers to operate efficiently.

– DSS is a market segment that continually develops and builds upon the latest technologies in the fields of material technology, EO/IR, C4I, IoMT, AI and robotics. Despite the currently high cost of an integrated soldier system, there is a clear trend for the military planners to acquire at least elements of it, such as EO/IR for night operations, C4I for better connectivity and information sharing, and protective equipment better protection, creating opportunities for the industry.

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for Soldier Modernization in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

– Identify the major channels that are driving the global soldier modernization report, providing a picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

– Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries for Soldier Modernization.

– Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top Soldier Modernization systems and platforms providers around the world which include information about their product portfolio and key programs wherever available

