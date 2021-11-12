Cloud Computing in Insurance Market Report- In-depth Analysis with Strong Application | Allianz, Allstate, Aon, Aviva, AXA, Lemonade

Cloud Computing in Insurance Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Cloud Computing in Insurance Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Allianz, Allstate, Aon, Aviva, AXA, Lemonade, Mapfre MetLife, Ping An, Zurich, Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Cisco, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Inspur, Microsoft, Oracle, Progress Software, Rackspace Technology, Salesforce, SAP, VMware, Docker, Huawei, TIBCO, Acturis, Applied, Cloud Foundry, FIS, Informatica

This report provides in-depth analysis of the use of cloud in the insurance industry. It looks at use cases and how the technology can help overcome the challenges faced by insurers. It provides a thorough overview of the market along with analysis of how the development of cloud technology will impact the insurance value chain.

The rise of insurtech – the digitalization of insurance – is posing a huge threat to incumbents. They are being disrupted by digital-savvy start-ups, such as Lemonade, which use digital tools to offer a more personalized and cheaper insurance experience. Combined with a general lack of trust in insurers, consumers are increasingly switching to digital-native insurers. Traditional firms risk further falling profitability if they fail to digitally transform. Insurance firms also face increasing cybersecurity risks due to the sensitive customer information that they control, and increasing regulatory scrutiny of the storage and use of this information.

Scope of this Report-

– The use of cloud technology will benefit the insurance industry across the value chain, with use cases being found in both the life and non-life insurance space.

– Cloud computing has changed the way companies can store and interact with data. Its advantages over legacy technologies are the offer of a more convenient and powerful alternative for IT at a cheaper price point.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Benchmark yourself against the rest of the market.

– Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations and insurance models begin to enter the market.

– Be prepared for how regulation will impact the use of wearable tech in insurance over the next few years.

Table of Contents

Cloud value chain

Key players in the cloud computing value chain

Insurance challenges

The impact of cloud on insurance

Case studies

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Players

Leading cloud adopters in insurance

Leading cloud vendors

Specialist cloud vendors in insurance

Glossary

Appendix: Our thematic research methodology