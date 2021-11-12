Fungicides Market by Type (Benzimidazoles, Dithiocarbamates, Phenylamides, Chloronitriles, Strobilurins, and Triazoles), Crop Type, Form, Mode of Application

According to Market Study Report, Fungicides Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Fungicides Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The global fungicides market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.6%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Fungicides Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nufarm Ltd. (Australia)

On the basis of type, fungicides have been segmented into benzimidazoles, dithiocarbamates, phenyl amides, chloronitriles, strobilurins, and triazoles. Among these, triazoles accounted for the largest market share in 2015, followed by strobilurins and chloronitriles, respectively. Triazole fungicides have gained a renewed interest, particularly in the U.S.

On the basis of mode of application, the fungicides market has been segmented into foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and post-harvest. The market was led by foliar spray followed by soil treatment. Foliar is largely used by farmers because of its high efficiency and ease of use.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Macro Indicators

2.2.1 Increasing Population

2.2.2 Rising Food Prices

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.5.1 Assumptions

2.5.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Fungicides Market

4.2 Fungicides Market, By Key Country

4.3 Life Cycle Analysis: Fungicides Market, By Region

4.4 Fungicides Market, By Type

4.5 Developed vs Emerging Fungicides Markets, 2016 vs 2022

4.6 Fungicides Market, By Crop Type & Region

4.7 Asia-Pacific : the Fastest-Growing Market for Fungicides

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 By Type

5.2.2 By Crop Type

5.2.3 By Mode of Application

5.2.4 By Form

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Instances of Pest Attack

5.3.1.2 Changes in Farming Techniques

5.3.1.3 Decline in Arable Land

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lack of Awareness Among Farmers

5.3.2.2 Increasing Chances of Soil Toxicity

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 High Growth Opportunities in Developing Countries

5.3.3.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Stringent Regulations Worldwide

5.3.4.2 Long Duration for New Product Approvals

…..And More

