Key Insights of “Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market” to 2024 – Dominated by North America and Europe Region

The Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid research study offers market analysis, strategies and planning, R & D landscape, target audience management, market potential, due diligence, and competitive landscape. Also, the research incorporates data of various companies, benefits, gross margin, strategic decisions of the worldwide market, and more through tables, charts, and infographics.

The Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market size is estimated to be USD 300 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 415 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

INEOS Group Holdings S.A. (UK)

Chemtrade Logistics (Canada)

KMG Chemicals (US)

Kanto Chemical Co.Inc. (Japan)

Trident Group (India)

The Linde Group (Ireland)

PVS Chemicals (US)

Reagent Chemicals (UK)

Moses Lake Industries (US)

“PPT is the faster-growing grade of electronic grade sulfuric acid.”

PPT is the faster-growing segment of the electronic grade sulfuric acid market. It is the most preferred grade of electronic grade sulfuric acid, among all the specialty wet chemicals in the electronics industry owing to its high purity.

“The semiconductors segment is the largest application of electronic grade sulfuric acid.”

The semiconductors segment is the largest application of electronic grade sulfuric acid. Electronic grade sulfuric acid is a high purity chemical used in the electronics industry for cleaning and etching applications of semiconductors and PCBs. It is majorly used to clean silicon wafers during semiconductor manufacturing.

Research Coverage:

The electronic grade sulfuric acid market has been segmented based on grade, application, and region. This report covers the electronic grade sulfuric acid market and forecasts its size until 2024. It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the market.

