Dimethyl Carbonate Market Is Growing Significantly | Ube Industries Ltd, Merck KGaA, Kowa Company Ltd

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2829424

The dimethyl carbonate market is projected to grow from USD 797 million in 2020 to USD 1,078 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Dimethyl Carbonate Market:

Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Kowa Company Ltd. (Japan)

Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Lotte Chemical (Korea)

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co.Ltd. (China)

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Haike Chemical Group (China)

Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China)

Panax Etec (Korea)

Based on grade, the battery grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dimethyl carbonate with purity above 99.9% is majorly used as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries. Various researchers have proved that the electrochemical performance of graphite anodes cycled against lithium metal in DMC electrolytes, containing 1 M LiPF6 is strongly dependent on the solvent purity. The behavior of the graphite anodes in electrolytes containing DMC also depends mainly on the identity of the contamination present in the solvent.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2829424

The dimethyl carbonate market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid economic expansion of various countries and the increasing consumption of dimethyl carbonate in major industries, such as plastics, paints & coating, pharmaceutical, and batteries in the region.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 1 Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Grade: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Dimethyl Carbonate Market Segmentation

1.4.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Package Size

1.7 Limitations

1.8 Assumptions

1.9 Stakeholders

1.10 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews, By Company, Designation, & Region

2.2 Market Engineering Process

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Base Number Calculation

2.3.1 Supply Side Approach

2.3.2 Demand Side Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions

2.6 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Table 2 Dimethyl Carbonate Market Snapshot

Figure 6 Asia Pacific Is Estimated To Account For The Largest Share Of Dimethyl Carbonate Market In 2020

Figure 7 Polycarbonate Synthesis Segment Is Estimated To Account For The Largest Share Of Dimethyl Carbonate Market In 2020

Figure 8 Plastics Segment Is Estimated To Account For The Largest Share Of Dimethyl Carbonate Market In 2020

Figure 9 Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Grade, 2020

4 Premium Insights

……CONTINUED

Reason to access this report:

This report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the dimethyl carbonate market and its segments. The report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2829424

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.