Current and Future Analysis of Ceramic Fiber Market Growth Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario Up to 2023

Ceramic Fiber Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2022.

The Global Ceramic Fiber Market is estimated at USD 1.63 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2022.

Based on type, RCF is estimated to account for the largest share of the global ceramic fiber market in 2017. This large share is mainly attributed to the high demand for low-cost, high thermal stability, low heat storage, and light weight ceramic fiber, which is used majorly in the iron & steel, refining & petrochemical, and power generation industries.

Based on product form, the ceramic fiber blanket is estimated to account for the largest share of the global ceramic fiber market in 2017. This large share is majorly attributed to the high demand for insulation material from the shipping, metal, automobile, and space industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Scope

1.2.1.1 Market Scope, By Region

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Unit Considered

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Growth Opportunities in the Ceramic Fiber Market

4.2 Ceramic Fiber Market, By Region

4.3 APAC Ceramic Fiber Market, By Country and Product Form

4.4 Ceramic Fiber Market Attractiveness

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Ceramic Fiber Used as Insulation Material in High-Temperature Applications

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Thermal Efficiency as Compared to Substitutes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to the Use of Carcinogenic Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand From Various Applications

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 GDP Forecast of Major Economies

5.4.2 Automotive Industry

5.5 Policies & Regulations

6 Ceramic Fiber Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)

6.3 Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool

6.4 Others

7 Ceramic Fiber Market, By Product Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Blanket

7.3 Module

7.4 Board

7.5 Paper

7.6 Others

8 Ceramic Fiber Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Iron & Steel

8.3 Refining & Petrochemical

8.4 Power Generation

8.5 Aluminum

8.6 Others