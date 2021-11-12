BOPP Films Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020-2025 | Cosmo Films, Taghleef Industries, CCL Industries, Jindal Poly Films, Inteplast Group

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3413030

The Global BOPP Films Market size is projected to grow from USD 24.26 Billion in 2020 to USD 31.42 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

Top Companies Profiled in the BOPP Films Market:

Cosmo Films (India)

Taghleef Industries (UAE)

CCL Industries (Canada)

Jindal Poly Films (India)

Inteplast Group (US)

Polibak (Turkey)

“In terms of both volume, bags & pouches segment to lead the BOPP films market by 2025.”

BOPP bags & pouches are water resistant and have the capacity to print high resolution graphics on them. They perform extremely well with paper bag filling equipment. The acceptance of BOPP bags & pouches is rising in as they are cost-effective and 100% recyclable, which makes them environment friendly. BOPP bags & pouches offer high aesthetic value that adds an extra promotional feature to the products packaged in them.

“In terms of both value and volume, tenter production process is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for BOPP films.”

The BOPP film thickness produced by the tenter process ranges from 8-50 micro meters while the line output is in the range 100–550 kg/hour. The double bubble method process relatively unique film structures, which is not easily possible by the standard tenter frame process. This results in balanced film properties by simultaneous stretching of a cooled and reheated bubble.

“The food segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the BOPP films market from 2020 to 2025.”

The food segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the BOPP films market. BOPP films are made of highly sterilized materials. These materials help in protecting the products from contamination, making them ideal for usage in food & beverage packaging.The key driver for the BOPP films market in food packaging is the growing demand for compact and lightweight packaging in baby food and pet food.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3413030

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62%, Production: 26%, and CXOs: 12%

By Designation: Managers: 55%, CXOs: 15%, and Executives:30%

By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, Asia Pacific: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%

Competitive Landscape of BOPP Films Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Acquisition

2.2 Expansion & Investment

2.3 New Product Development

2.4 Joint Venture & Partnership

3 Market Share Analysis

Reason to access this report:

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall BOPP films market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gaini nsights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.