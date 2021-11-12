Artificial Grass Market 2022: Size, Key Trends, Growth, Price, Review & Share

Artificial Grass Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2022.

The Artificial Grass Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017, to reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2022. This report spread across 171 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 89 tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

“The contact sports segment, by application, is projected to dominate the artificial grass market through the forecast period.”

In terms of both value and volume, the contact sports segment is projected to dominate the artificial grass market through the forecast period. The growing popularity of football around the globe and high spending on games such as hockey in India and rugby in the US are projected to drive the growth of contact sports segment in the coming years.

“Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.”

In the artificial grass market, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, in terms of both value and volume, from 2017 to 2022. This region comprises economies such as China, Australia, and Japan, which occupy a significant share of the global artificial grass market. Factors such as the rise in development of contact sports such as football, development of high-technology parks, rapid urbanization, popularity of artificial grass in residential and commercial landscaping, municipalities and public gardens, coupled with the strong presence of Chinese artificial grass manufacturers are the main factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific artificial grass market.

