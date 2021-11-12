Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2025: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=271736

The Global Antimicrobial Catings Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.6 Billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Antimicrobial Coatings Market:

AkzoNobel(Netherlands)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Axalta Coating Systems (US)

PPG Industries(US)

Nippon Paint Holdings (Japan)

DuPont de Nemours (US)

RPM International Inc. (Japan)

Diamond Vogel Paint Company (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Burke Industrial Coatings LLC (US)

“Silver-based antimicrobial coatings is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Silver-based antimicrobial coatings market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume.The increase in this segment is attributed to its high efficacy rate, long-lasting effect, low toxicity, and suitability with the industrial application.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=271736

“The medical& healthcare segment projected to lead the antimicrobial coatings market from 2020 to 2025.”

The medical & healthcare segment is the largest and fastest-growing application. Stringent government regulation pertaining to the HAIs in the medical and healthcare sector supports the growth of the market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the antimicrobial coatings have gained significant attention to prevent the spread of viruses and to safeguard the patient and Hospital staff at temporary built and existing healthcare facilities.

“North America projected to account for the maximum share of the global antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period.”

North America is projected to lead the global antimicrobial coatings market from 2020 to 2025.The North American antimicrobial coatings market is driven by the rising demand from the medical & healthcare sector to inhibit the growth of bacteria and microbes, causing HAIs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US is severely impacted and had the highest number of infected people.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 40%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others:60%

By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 40%, and Rest of World: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Antimicrobial Coatings Market:

1 Introduction 147

2 Market Ranking Of Key Players 148

3 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition 149

3.1 Star 149

3.2 Emerging Leader 149

3.3 Product Footprint 149

3.4 Pervasive 149

4 Competitive Scenario 150

4.1 Expansion 150

4.2 Merger & Acquisition 151

4.3 New Product Launch 151

4.4 Agreement/Partnership 151

5 Start-Ups Emergence 152

6 Strategy Adopted By The New Players 153

6.1 New Product Launch 153

6.2 Development Of The End-User-Specific Products 153

6.3 Development Of New Application Areas 153

6.4 Services Route 154

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall antimicrobial coatings market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.