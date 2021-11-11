Singapore Wealth Landscape Market Report-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

The research reports on Singapore Wealth Landscape Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Singapore Wealth Landscape Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Singapore Wealth Landscape Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2271107

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

DBS

OCBC

HSBC

UOB

Maybank

Citibank

Standard Chartered

CIMB

RHB

Bambu Life

Sherelt

Miss Kaya

Schroders Plc

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes Singapores wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid versus illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

Singapore is one of the worlds pre-eminent offshore investment centers, but its domestic market is a major source of assets under management in its own right. Rising levels of affluence coupled with increasing numbers of Singaporean residents classed as HNW have made the domestic market attractive.

Affluent individuals represent over a quarter of the total adult population. The segment held 84.5% of the countrys total onshore liquid assets in 2018, with HNW investors alone holding over a third of the countrys wealth.

Singaporean HNW individuals hold the majority of their investments in liquid assets such as equities, mutual funds, deposits, and bonds – with investment in liquid assets accounting for 78.5% of their total investments in 2018. However, the proportion invested in illiquid investments has been steadily increasing, with the share of illiquid assets rising from 8.4% in 2008 to 21.5% in 2018.

Scope of this Report-

– The countrys affluent individuals accounted for 26.7% of the total Singaporean population in 2018. Wealth held by HNW investors will grow strongly over the review period.

– Deposits remain the preferred investment avenue among Singaporean retail investors, accounting for 68% of total liquid retail savings and investments in 2018.

– Singaporean HNW individuals invest nearly half of their wealth outside the country, with tax efficiency being the main reason to invest offshore.

Reasons to buy this Repor-t

– Make strategic decisions using top-level historic and forecast data on Singapores wealth industry.

– Identify the most promising client segment by analyzing penetration of affluent individuals.

– Receive detailed insight into retail liquid asset holdings in Singapore, including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

– Understand changing market and competitive dynamics by learning about new competitors and recent deals in the wealth space.

– See an overview of key digital disruptors in the countrys wealth market.

Single User License: US $ 2750

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2271107

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Overview

Singapores Wealth Market

Resident Retail Savings and Investments

Resident vs Non-Resident Investments in Singapore

Digital Disruptors

Recent Deals

Appendix