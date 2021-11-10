Global AI Governance Market Analysis 2021 by Top Companies, Business Growth, Key Applications, Demand, Size, Type, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2027

The Global AI Governance Market report offers a thorough analysis on the market status and forecasts the upcoming market size of the Global AI Governance industry by analyzing the historical data. The report describes all the market verticals and their worth in contributing to the market size. It includes the market overview, segments, applications, actions and trends for the Global AI Governance industry. It also provides a detailed study on market status, trends, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and constraints etc.

AI Governance market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI Governance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

– Software

– Service

– Other

Segment by Application

– BFSI

– Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Government and Defense

– Retail and Car

By Company

– IBM

– Google

– Facebook

– AWS

– Microsoft

– Salesforce.com

– SAP

– FICO

– 2021.AI

– ZestFinance

– SAS Institute

– Pymetrics

– H2O.AI

– integrate.ai

This report presents the worldwide Global AI Governance Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2027), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

