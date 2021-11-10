USA Denver Julesburg Basin Market Report- Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2025

Denver Julesburg (DJ) Basin in the Unites States of America (USA), 2021 – Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2025 provides a comprehensive review of hydrocarbon appraisal and development in the Denver Julesburg (DJ) Basin shale play against the backdrop of COVID -19 pandemic. The report also provides an outlook for oil and gas production in this Basin along with competitive positioning and investment plans of major operators.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4430800

The DJ Basin, located in Colorado and Wyoming, accounted for 7.02% of oil and 6.65% of natural gas production in the United States Lower 48 in 2020. The play peaked in production in November 2019, with 801.5 thousand barrels of oil per day (mbd) and 5.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas. Since then, it has experienced a constant decline even before the effect of Covid-19.

COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent restrictions on economic activities further affected the oil and gas production in DJ Basin. The DJ Basin averaged 53 drilling rigs in 2019 and then decreased to an average of 17 rigs a 68% drop in 2020. While other basins throughout the US have increased their rig count with commodity prices rising to pre-pandemic levels, the DJ Basin has lagged with their rig count. Overall production is still declining in this region, while plays like the Permian Basin, Bakken, and Appalachia Basin have all seen an increase in production level in the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021. With West Texas Intermediate (WTI) future prices averaging US$ 62.85 per bbl for the remainder of 2021, GlobalData expects a slight uptick in the rig count and production but not the level that was seen in 2019.

In addition, a rise in production would depend on the capital allocation from major operators in this region. The top two producers in the DJ Basin are Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. These two players have large positions in the Permian Basin where returns on investment are higher than the DJ Basin. Hence, this play may see relatively lesser investment and production growth may largely be supported by drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs).

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in the DJ Basin shale play in US. The scope of the report includes –

– Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas historical production and outlook during 2018-25

– Detailed information of impact on well development, permits and deals due to COVID-19 pandemic

– In-depth information of well productivity and well completion parameters across DJ Basin shale play in the US

– Analysis of top companies net acreage, planned capital expenditure in 2021, as well as crude oil and natural gas reserves and production stats as of 2020

– Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions across the DJ Basin shale play between 2020 and 2021

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the DJ Basin shale play in the US

– Plan your strategies based on economic viability and expected developments in the DJ Basin shale play

– Keep yourself informed of the latest M&A activity in across DJ Basin shale play

– Identify opportunities and challenges in across DJ Basin shale play

Get Discount on Purchase this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4430800

List of Tables in this Report-

Table 1: DJ Basin, Crude oil and natural gas production, 2018-2020

Table 2: DJ Basin, Net Acreage by Company, 2021

Table 3: DJ Basin, Reserves and Production by Major Companies, 2020

Table 4: DJ Basin, Financial Standings of Major Companies, 2020

Table 5: DJ Basin, Operational Performance of Leading Operators, January 2020 – March 2021

Table 6: DJ Basin, Planned Capital Expenditure by Major Companies, 2020-21 (US$ million)

Table 7: HighPoint Resource Corp, DJ Basin, Key Operational Parameters, 2020

Table 8: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, DJ Basin, Key Operational Parameters, 2020

Table 9: DJ Basin, Reserves and Production by Major Companies, 2020

Table 10: DJ Basin, Major Deals by Oil and Gas Companies, 2019-21