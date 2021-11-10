Denmark Wind Power Market Report-Statistical Analysis, Business Opportunity and Forecast | Fortum Energi A/S, Orsted AS

The Denmark Wind Power Market research report studies the competitive development of the market, such as agreements, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions in the market. In addition, Denmark Wind Power Market provides a region-wise study of the market, including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It helps stakeholders understand market players and analyze the top 25 organizations based on their product footprint, market strength, and position. Moreover, Denmark Wind Power Market also focuses on market performance during the estimated period.

Denmark Wind Power Market Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Denmark. The report discusses the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the country’s wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Denmark’s wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

– Detailed overview of the countrys wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys wind power market.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in countrys wind power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects

List of Tables in this Report-

Table 1: Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

Table 2: Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

Table 3: Renewable Power Market, Denmark, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source (MW), 2010-2030

Table 4: Renewable Power Market, Denmark, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source (%), 2020 and 2030

Table 5: Renewable Power Market, Denmark, Net Capacity Additions by Source (MW), 2021-2030

Table 6: Renewable Power Market, Denmark, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

Table 7: Renewable Power Market, Denmark, Power Generation by Source (GWh), 2010-2030

Table 8: Renewable Power Market, Denmark, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

Table 9: Wind Power Market, Denmark, Installed Capacity (MW), 2010-2030

Table 10: Wind Power Market, Denmark, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Type (MW), 2010-2030

Table 11: Wind Power Market, Denmark, Power Generation (GWh), 2010-2030

Table 12: Wind Power Market, Denmark, Power Generation by Type (GWh), 2010-2030

Table 13: Wind Power Market, Denmark, Market Size, 2010-2025

Table 14: Wind Power Market, Denmark, Major Active Plants – Offshore, 2020

Table 15: Wind Power Market, Denmark, Major Active Plants – Onshore, 2020

Table 16: Wind Power Market, Denmark, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

Table 17: Wind Power Market, Denmark, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

Table 18: Wind Power Market, Denmark, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value ($m), 2010-2020

Table 19: Wind Power Market, Denmark, Deals by Type, 2020

Table 20: Renewable Energy Auctions, Denmark, 2016-2019

Table 21: Renewable Energy Auctions, Denmark, 2019

Table 22: Denmark, Results of Renewable Auctions, 2018

Table 23: Net-metering Criteria for Different Renewable Technologies, Denmark

Table 24: WindSpace AS, Major Products and Services

Table 25: Vestas Wind Systems AS, Major Products and Services

Table 26: Scan Energy A/S, Major Products and Services

Table 27: Orsted AS, Major Products and Services

Table 28: Eurowind Energy AS, Major Products and Services

Table 29: European Energy AS, Major Products and Services

Table 30: Abbreviations