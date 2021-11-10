Austria Cards and Payments Market Report- Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, and Forecast -2025

The Austria Cards and Payments Market research report studies the competitive development of the market, such as agreements, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions in the market. In addition, Austria Cards and Payments Market provides a region-wise study of the market, including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Austria Cards and Payments Market helps stakeholders understand market players and analyze the top 25 organizations based on their product footprint, market strength, and position. Moreover, Austria Cards and Payments Market also focuses on market performance during the estimated period.

Austria Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Austrian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2016-20e).

Austria Cards and Payments Market Report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

Austria Cards and Payments Market Report brings together RNR research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

– Contactless payments are gaining popularity in Austria and are mainly used for low-value retail purchases. In 2020, the number of payment cards that supported contactless was estimated at 13.7 million – up significantly from 10.0 million in 2016, at a strong review-period CAGR of 8.2%. To capitalize on the growing use of contactless in Austria, in October 2018, JCB International partnered with the Austrian credit card issuer card complete Service Bank to offer JCB contactless cards that can be used at more than 10,000 merchants. Meanwhile, Mastercard collaborated with Erste Bank to launch a new Mastercard contactless debit card in April 2019. Meanwhile, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the contactless payment limit has temporarily been increased from 25 ($30.57) to 50 ($61.14), effective from April 2, 2020; this is to drive cashless and contact-free in-store purchases to avoid potential disease vectors.

– Competition in the Austrian banking and debit card issuance is likely to intensify, with Austria Post now venturing into the space. In April 2020, Bank99 – a joint venture between Austrian Post and the GRAWE Banking Group – was launched. The bank offers range of banks accounts such as account99 simple, account99 practical, account99 carefree, education account99, and youth account99, among others. The bank offers a range of financial services online and at over 1,800 service points, including Austria Posts network and postal partners.

– Banks in Austria are launching secure and convenient banking solutions to their customers. In February 2020, Bank Austria announced the integration of the social banking solution of Israeli fintech, PayKey, on its platform. The PayKey banking keyboard provides the banks customers with instant access to financial services. This includes person-to-person (P2P) payments and balance checks from within any mobile app, including all social and messaging apps. PayKeys patented Social Payments Solution is based on a state-of-the-art smartphone keyboard. This includes a branded payment button opening a menu of payment services.

