ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Automotive Market Report- Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

This report looks at the emerging trends in ESG (environmental, social, governance) within the automotive sector. Sustainability is inexorably tied to the future of the automotive industry and is the defining theme of the industry. While its environmental impact has long been seen as a challenge, social and governance factors are now coming to the fore, particularly as connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) megatrends transform the industry. Automakers are increasingly marketing sustainability as central to their value propositions, reflected by the trend in 2020 by several to integrate their financial and sustainability reporting methods. A significant challenge is managing the transition profitably, without which innovation and survival wont be possible, no matter the strength of ESG credentials. The complexity of ESG is that it is not zero-sum.

This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at the impact of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors on the automotive industry. Our analysis includes RNR ESG framework, the trends shaping the ESG theme in automotive, the challenges posed by the theme to the automotive industry. We also include case studies detailing leaders and laggards in each of the sub-themes of ESG, along with a timeline of past and future milestones. In the companies section, we analyse the ESG-specific moves being made by major automakers and suppliers to set out the landscape and see what further trends are emerging. Finally, RNR Parts and Tires and Vehicle Manufacturing scorecards highlight leading and lagging companies based on the key themes identified as impacting the automotive sector.

– RNR ESG framework, which breaks down sustainability by identifying contributing factors and mitigating actions.

– Ten important technology and macroeconomic trends that will shape the ESG theme in the automotive sector over the next 12 to 24 months.

– RNR ESG action feedback loop, which explains the incentive behind taking ESG-related actions.

– A deep-dive into the key challenges that traditional automakers and suppliers face from each of the ESG sub-themes (environmental, social, and governance).

– Case studies identifying leaders and laggards in each of the ESG sub-themes and the reasons behind this.

– Detailed profiles of what moves major automakers and suppliers are making in the ESG theme.

– RNR Parts and Tires and Vehicle Manufacturing scorecards, which rank the leadership of companies in the key themes disrupting their industry.

– This report is crucial to understand how ESG is changing and will continue to change the automotive industry. It is essential reading to identify trends and track competitor activity and innovation in the ESG theme. This report shows how the theme can both serve to challenge but also differentiate brands in the face of the long-term industry threats in the automotive sector.

