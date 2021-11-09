Humic-based Biostimulants Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Valagro SPA, FMC Corporation

The Global Humic-Based Biostimulants Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 515 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 848 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.5%. This report spread across 174 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 126 Tables and 48 figures are now available in this research.

KOPPERT BIOLOGICAL SYSTEMS (Netherlands)

Valagro SPA (Italy)

BIOLCHIM S.p.a (Italy)

FMC Corporation (US)

Haifa group (Israel)

UPL Limited (India)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Sikko Industries Ltd (India)

Novihum Technologies GmbH (Germany)

HumintechGmbH (Germany)

Borregaard (Norway)

Qingdao Future Group (China)

Promisol (Spain)

BIOLINE (Canada)

Humic Growth Solutions (US)

ACTAGRO (US)

ROVENSA (Portugal)

TAGROW (China)

CIFO (Italy)

LOVELAND (US)

Humic acid is the most widely found element and thus dominates the global humic-based biostimulants market by type. Humic acid biostimulant products are provided by various manufacturers globally. With the increasing demand for sustainable crop enhancing products, the demand for humic acid is projected to increase during the forecast period at the highest CAGR.

Cereals form the staple food in most of the countries..The growth of this segment is driven by improvement in yield and increased use in food-related applications. Many foods and feed industries are growing with high demand in developed and few developing to cater to the needs of import countries.

By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2 – 30%,and Tier 3 -10%

By Designation: C-level –40 %,Director level – 30%, and Others*-30%

By Region: Asia Pacific -35%, North America -20%, Europe -30%, Rest of the World (RoW)**-15%

1 Overview

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Company Evaluation Matrix

4 Market Share Analysis

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Launches

5.2 Agreements, Collaborations, And Partnerships

5.3 Expansions & Investments

5.4 Acquisitions

