Impact Modifiers Market Global Industry Outlook, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

The Global Impact Modifiers Market size is estimated at USD 3.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025 This report spread across 197 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 189 Tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Impact Modifiers Market:

Dow Inc. (US)

Lanxess A.G. (Germany)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corp. (Taiwan)

Sundow Polymers Co.Ltd. (China)

SI Group Inc. (US)

Akdeniz Kimya San. ve Tic. Inc. (Turkey)

En-Door (China)

Novista Group (China)

Indofil Industries Limited (India)

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the market for impact modifiers, as most of the global companies operating in this market are based in the Asia Pacific, US, and European countries. These companies having their manufacturing units in China and other Asian countries are also severely affected. Therefore, disruptions in the supply chain have resulted in hampering production units due to a lack of raw materials and workforce.

PVC is the largest application segment of the impact modifiers market of the global impact modifiers market by application. The properties of PVC, such as lightweight, good mechanical strength, abrasion resistance and toughness, enable its use in various end-use industries, such as construction, electrical, automotive, and packaging.PVC is mainly used in pipes, windows, flooring, roofing, inflatable structures, and lighter structures.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1– 16%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3–48%

By Designation – C-Level–12%, D-Level Executives – 28%,and Others–60%

By Region – Europe – 36%, North America – 28%,Asia Pacific – 20%, Middle East & Africa–12% and South America– 4%

Competitive Landscape of Impact Modifiers Market:

1 Introduction

2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions And Methodology

2.1 Market Share Analysis

2.2 Product Footprint

3 Company Evaluation Matrix

3.1 Star

3.2 Emerging Leaders

3.3 Pervasive

4 Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2019

Research Coverage:

The report covers the impact modifiers market by type (ABS, AIM, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE,and others),application (PVC, polyamides, polyester, engineering plastics, and others), end-use industry (packaging, construction, consumer goods, automotive and others) and by region.The study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments.

