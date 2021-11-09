Current and Future Analysis of Silicone Surfactants Market Growth Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario Up to 2024

The Silicone Surfactants Market is estimated to be worth USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2024.This report spread across 149 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with xx Tables and xx figures are now available in this research.

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Dow Corning Corporation (US)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Innospec Inc. (US)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.Ltd. (Japan)

Siltech Corporation (Canada)

Elé Corporation (US)

Elkem ASA (France)

Supreme Silicones (India)

Silibase Silicone New Material Manufacturer Co. Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Maysta Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science Co. Ltd. (China)

Harcros Chemicals Inc. (US)

SST Australia Pty Ltd

Personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, and agriculture, among others, were the different end-use industries of wax emulsions. Of these, the personal care segment was the largest end-use industry in 2018. Silicone surfactants are used widely in applications such as skincare, hair care, and personal hygiene products in the personal care industry.

The emulsifiers application segment of the silicone surfactants market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Silicone surfactants have low surface tension in comparison to hydrocarbon surfactants and are strong emulsifiers, which make them suitable for various end-use industries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1– 25%, Tier 2–55%, and Tier 3–20%

By Designation – C-Level–29%, D-Level Executives – 32%,and Others–39%

By Region – Asia Pacific– 49%, Europe – 19%, North America – 21%,Rest of the World – 11%

Research Coverage:

The report covers the silicone surfactants market by the application, end-use industry, and region. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.