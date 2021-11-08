Poland Wind Power Market Report- Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products | PGE Energia Odnawialna SA, EDP Renovaveis SA

Poland Wind Power Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Poland Wind Power Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Poland Wind Power Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
Tauron Polska Energia SA, PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA, PGE Energia Odnawialna SA, EDP Renovaveis SA
Scope of this Report-
The report analyses Poland renewable power market and Poland wind power market. The scope of the research includes –
– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.
– Detailed overview of the countrys wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.
– Deal analysis of the countrys wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).
– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.
– Major contracts and collaborations related to wind power sector in the country.
– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020
1.3 Report Guidance
2. Renewable Power Market, Poland, 2010-2030
2.1 Renewable Power Market, Poland, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030
– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030
2.2 Renewable Power Market, Poland, Power Generation, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030
3. Wind Power Market, Poland
3.1 Wind Power Market, Poland, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
Wind Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030
3.2 Wind Power Market, Poland, Power Generation, 2010-2030
Wind Power Market, Poland, Power Generation by Type, 2010-2030
3.3 Wind Power Market, Poland, Market Size, 2010-2025
3.4 Wind Power Market, Poland, Power Plants, 2020
Wind Power Market, Poland, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants
Wind Power Market, Poland, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020
3.5 Wind Power Market, Poland, Deal Analysis, 2020
Wind Power Market, Poland, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020
Wind Power Market, Poland, Split by Deal Type, 2020
4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Poland
4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
4.2 Poland Energy Policy 2040 (PEP2040)
4.3 Renewable Energy Sources Act (RES Act)
– Amendments under the RES Act
– RES Act, 2018
– Distance Act
– Building Law
– Draft Amendments announced in June, 2019
4.4 Renewable Energy Auctions
– Renewable Energy Auction Plan -2021
– Amendment in Auction System, 2019
– Constraint for renewable auctions
– Auction Rules
– Modifications made in the amendment
4.5 Energy Law Act
4.6 Quota System (Renewable Portfolio Standards)
4.7 Feed-in Tariff
– Feed-in-Premium
4.8 Financial Incentives
– The Stork Program (Loan-National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFEP&WM))
– BOCIAN-support for distributed energy sources
– Green Investment Scheme
– Certification-based Investment Scheme
– Solar Rebate Scheme Mój Pr?d or My Electricity, 2019
5. Wind Power Market, Poland, Company Profiles
5.1 Company Snapshot: Tauron Polska Energia SA
– Tauron Polska Energia SA – Company Overview
– Tauron Polska Energia SA – Business Description
– Tauron Polska Energia SA – SWOT Analysis
– Tauron Polska Energia SA – Major Products and Services
– Tauron Polska Energia SA – Head Office
5.2 Company Snapshot: PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA
– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – Company Overview
– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – Business Description
– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – SWOT Analysis
– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – Major Products and Services
– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – Head Office
5.3 Company Snapshot: PGE Energia Odnawialna SA
– PGE Energia Odnawialna SA – Company Overview
– PGE Energia Odnawialna SA – Major Products and Services
– PGE Energia Odnawialna SA – Head Office
5.4 Company Snapshot: EDP Renovaveis SA
– EDP Renovaveis SA – Company Overview
– EDP Renovaveis SA – Business Description
– EDP Renovaveis SA – SWOT Analysis
– EDP Renovaveis SA – Major Products and Services
– EDP Renovaveis SA – Head Office
6. Appendix
6.1 Abbreviations
6.2 Market Definitions
– Power
– Renewable Power
– Installed Capacity
– Electricity Generation
– Electricity Consumption
6.3 Methodology
– Coverage
– Secondary Research
– Primary Research
– Modelling and Forecasting
