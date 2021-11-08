UK Wealth Management Market Report- In-Depth Analysis, Emerging Technology Trends, Key Players, and Regional Forecast to 2027

UK Wealth Management Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. UK Wealth Management Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4028147

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Bank of England

FTSE 100

Nutmeg

Barclays

Scalable Capital

Wealthify

Unilever

AstraZeneca

This report provides an overview of the top wealth managers in the UK, based on business model and minimum investment thresholds as well as rankings based on assets under management. It explores regulations that pertain to wealth managers and offers insight into recent M&A activity, new entrants to the UK market, and divestment activity. The report also examines product and service innovations and personalized offerings.

The top 20 UK wealth managers saw assets under management (AUM) growth in 2019, with positive market performance and acquisitions common reasons for outperforming the previous year. In 2020, new entrants were scarce in the wealth market space due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but digital players continued expanding services and partnering to retain clientele and grow their customer base. Mitigating the negative impact of the Coronavirus Crash was key for regulators in 2020, and with the Brexit transition coming to an end there is new regulation for firms to abide by.

Scope of this Report-

– The market leaders in terms of AUM are St. Jamess Place Wealth Management, Barclays, and Cazenove Capital. The AUM of the top 20 UK wealth managers grew by 15% between 2018 and 2019.

– UK wealth management activity remains concentrated in London and South East England, with the regions home to a combined 29.5% of total UK HNW liquid assets.

– Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government, the Bank of England, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have been working with the industry to mitigate the impact of the downturn for both firms and their clients.

– M&A activity continues, with some competitors using it to grow their market share. The merger between Smith & Williamson and Tilney was completed in 2020.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Benchmark your market share against the top 20 UK performers.

– Understand drivers for AUM growth among leading wealth managers in the UK.

– Gain insight into M&A activity and organic growth for both new entrants and incumbents.

– Understand changes to UK regulations.

– Learn about product and service innovations among traditional wealth managers.

– Understand growth within the robo-advice space.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4028147

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Critical success factors

2. The UK Wealth Management Market Structure

2.1 UK wealth managers use a wide range of business models

2.2 Family offices and private banks keep investment thresholds high

2.3 Wealth managers and competition are concentrated in the traditionally affluent London and South East markets

2.4 The leading UK wealth managers continue to expand

3. Regulatory Trends

3.1 UK regulators focus on COVID-19 impact

3.2 New regulation introduced as the UK leaves the EU

3.3 Goldman Sachs fined just under £100m

4. Competitive Trends

4.1 UK competitors remain active in the M&A space

4.2 Product and service innovation is focused around the digital space, pensions, and ESG investments

5. Appendix

5.1 Abbreviations and acronyms

5.2 Definitions

5.3 Methodology

5.4 Secondary sources