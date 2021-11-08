Electric Vehicle Market 2021 Report- An Overview to the Future Opportunities over the Global | LG Chem, BYD, CATL, Samsung SDI

Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Vehicle Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Electric Vehicle Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications.

Electric Vehicle Market Report provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Electric Vehicle Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

LG Chem, BYD, CATL, Samsung SDI, Tesla, Panasonic, BMW, Nissan Motors, Volkswagen AG, BAIC Motors, Hyundai, BYD, GM, Renault, SAIC, Schneider, AeroVironment, Chargepoint, Shell, Chargemaster (BP), EvGo, Blink Charging

Electric Vehicles (EVs) surpassed 3.1 million sales in 2020, with majority of demand derived from Europe. Europe represents more than 45% of the global electric car sales, followed by China and the US.

Europe surpassed China in EV sales in 2020 with 1.4 million EVs sold. The growth was driven by both existing policies and COVID stimulus measures.Globally, EV sales grew 40.9% YOY and accounted for 4% of car sales in 2020.

However, large scale commercial production of EVs by the big car makers is unlikely to take off until 2025.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak caused a decline in the global auto industry, yet electric car sales did the opposite. The growth was supported by quick recovery in China and strong growth in Europe.

Over the long term, EV market share is also more likely to increase in China and Europe compared to the US. Innovations in battery technology coupled with favorable regulatory policies will drive EV costs down, which in turn will drive increased adoption.

Battery manufacturing is also ramping up, especially in Europe. The region is catching up with Asian rivals in battery manufacturing but requires more efforts to build a complete supply chain.

Power utilities, EV charging point operators, automakers, and EV charging hardware manufacturers, along with other auto industry stakeholders are also supporting increased investment into EV charging infrastructure. Utilities have an important role to play in boosting vehicle electrification.

There is a lot of opportunity for those willing to invest in EV infrastructure and customer engagement. With planned investments and policies, the companies will be able to serve new markets.

Power utilities are collaborating with EV manufacturers for boosting their offerings in areas such as EV charging, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) services, energy storage and renewable energy sources.

Scope of this Report-

– This report focuses on electric vehicles industry.

– It identifies winners and losers in areas such as batteries, electric power trains, assembly, and charging stations.

– It contains global market size and growth forecasts for electric vehicles, as well as market share figures.

– Includes a timeline highlighting key milestones in the story of vehicle electrification.

– It identifies the impact of COVID-19 in the global electric vehicle market.

– It identifies the impact of electric vehicles on power utilities.

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Players

Technology briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Impact of COVID-19 in global electric vehicle market

Impact of EV on power utilities

Mergers and acquisitions

Timeline

Value chain

Batteries

Assembly

Charging Station

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Glossary

Further reading

Our thematic research methodology

