Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Is Growing Significantly | BASF, Total, SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF

The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market is expected to grow from USD 15.5 Billion in 2018 to USD 20.1 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Expanded Polystyrene Market:

Wuxi Xingda (China)

Synthos (Poland)

BASF (Germany)

Total (France)

SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF (Austria)

The Ravago Group (Belgium)

Alpek (Mexico)

VERSALIS (Italy)

Nova Chemicals (US)

Flint Hills Resources (US)

PJSC SIBUR HOLDING (Russia)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Atlas Roofing Corporation (US)

BEWiSynbra Group (Sweden)

Brødr. Sunde A/S (Norway)

Nexkemia Petrochemicals (Canada)

Unipol Holland (Netherlands)

Grey Expanded Polystyrene is the fastest-growing segment in the EPS market. Grey EPS is gradually penetrating the global market for the past 10 years. The less thermal conductivity and better insulation of grey EPS than white EPS are making it a preferable choice in the building & construction industry.

The building & construction industry is the largest consumer of Expanded Polystyrene in comparison to the packaging and other industries. EPS is an innovative material that offers design and structural integrity to many construction projects and possesses ideal physical and mechanical properties for most insulating needs.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Others – 33%

By designation: C Level – 36%, Director Level – 19%, and Others – 45%

By region: Europe – 42%, North America – 25%, APAC – 17%, South America – 8%, and the Middle East & Africa – 8%

Competitive Landscape of Expanded Polystyrene Market:

1 Introduction

2 Capacity Share Analysis

2.1 Global EPS Capacity Share

2.2 European EPS Capacity Share

2.3 North American EPS Capacity Share

3 Competitive Benchmarking

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Merger & Acquisition

4.2 Investment & Expansion

4.3 New Product Launch

4.4 Partnership & Agreement

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall EPS market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

