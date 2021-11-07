Ultra-thin Glass Market 2020-2025: Corning, Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric Glass and Others.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1233687

The Global Ultra-thin Glass Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 14.3 Billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% between 2020 and 2025.

0.1 mm-0.5 mm is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025.0.1mm-0.5mm thick ultra-thin glass has its applications in touch panel display, fingerprint sensor, semiconductor substrate, vehicle infotainment system, and biotechnological devices.

Touch Panel Displays are used in consumer electronics products. Touch panel displays are extensively used in smartphones, TVs, wearable devices, and signage. Ultra-thin glass used in touch panel displays helps in weight reduction of the overall electronic product. The touch panel displays segment was the leading consumer of ultra-thin glass in 2019.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 40%, and Tier 3- 25%

By Designation – C Level- 25%, Director Level- 35%, and Others- 40%

By Region – North America- 20%, Europe- 35%, Asia Pacific (APAC) – 25%, Latin America-5%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-15%

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1233687

Top Companies Profiled in the Ultra-thin Glass Market:

Corning (US),

Asahi Glass (Japan),

Nippon Electric Glass (Japan),

SCHOTT AG (Germany),

Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan),

CSG Holding (China),

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong),

Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd. (China)

Research Coverage:

This report covers the global ultra-thin glass market and forecasts the market size until 2025. It includes the following market segmentation–Thickness (<0.1mm, 0.1mm-0.5mm, 0.5mm-1.0mm),Manufacturing Process(Float, Fusion, Down-Draw), Application (Semiconductor Substrate, Touch Panel Display, Fingerprint Sensor, and Others), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Medical & Healthcare,and Others)and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1233687

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.