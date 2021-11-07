Current and Future Analysis of Thermoplastic Composites Market Growth Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario Up to 2025

The Global Thermoplastic Composites Market size is projected to grow from USD 22.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 31.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=403026

Carbon fiber thermoplastic composites are projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. Carbon fiber is twice as strong, and 30% lighter compared to glass and natural fiber and has been used in high end applications to offer FST properties, light weight, corrosion resistance, and high strength.

PEEK based thermoplastic composites have high demand in the aerospace & defense, automotive, and medical industries. PEEK resin offers extreme toughness and high environmental and fire resistance properties. PEEK resin-based thermoplastic composites offer improved thermal stability in high-temperature applications and are resistant to chemicals and fatigue environments.

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=403026

The aerospace & defense industry would register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period due to increasing demand for interior applications in the aircraft. The thermoplastic composites offer properties such as light weigh, increased fuel efficiency, FST properties, corrosion resistance, and ability to mold into different and complex shapes.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Thermoplastic Composites Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Celanese Corporation (US)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

DowDuPont Inc. (US)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

SGL Group (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

Research Coverage:

This report covers the global composites market and forecasts the market size until 2024. The report includes the market segmentation – Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon, Mineraland Other), Resin Type( PA, PP, PEEK, Hybrid, Others), Product Type (SFT, LFT, CFT, GMT), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Transportation, Construction, Consumer goods & electronics. Sports & leisure, and Others) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=403026

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.