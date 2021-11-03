Home Care, Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Market Growth to 2026: Ecolab, Diversey, Henkel, Procter & Gamble, Zep

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Home Care, Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Home Care, Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Home Care, Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
– Ecolab
– Diversey
– Henkel
– Procter & Gamble
– Zep
– Johnson & Son
– Reckitt Benckiser
– Godrej Consumer Products
– Kao Corp
– Unilever
– Church & Dwight
– Reckitt
– Christeyns
– Prayon
– Spartan Chemical Company
– 3M
– Liby
– Guardian Chemicals
– Bluemoon
– Betco
– Clorox
– Nice Group
– Lonkey
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Home Care, Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– General Purpose Cleaners
– Disinfectants and Sanitizers
– Laundry Care Products
– Vehicle Wash Products
– Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Home Care
– Industrial
– Institutional
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries
