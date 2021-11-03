Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Liquids Storage Report- China Leads Global Liquids Storage Capacity Additions and Capex Spending

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4652635

Global liquids storage capacity is expected to grow by 8.0 percent during the outlook period 2021-2025, from 9,047 million barrels (mmbbl) in 2021 to 9,779 mmbbl by 2025. Among regions, Asia, the Middle East, and North America lead globally in terms of liquids storage capacity additions from new build and expansion projects. Among countries, China leads the global liquids storage capacity additions, followed by India and the US.

Scope of this Report-

– Historical liquids storage capacities data from 2015 to 2020, outlook up to 2025

– New build and expansion liquids storage capacity additions by key countries globally

– New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies globally

– New build and expansion capex of liquids storage projects by region, key countries, and companies

– Details of the major planned and announced liquids storage projects globally up to 2025

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the liquids storage projects globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global liquid storage industry

– Facilitate decision making based on strong historical and outlook of key liquids storage projects data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the active, planned, and announced liquids storage projects globally

– Assess your competitors active, planned, and announced liquids storage projects and capacities

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4652635

Table of Contents

1. Global Liquids Storage Industry Outlook to 2025

1.1 Key Highlights

2. Key Projects Announcements and Cancellations

2.1 Key Project Announcements

2.2 Key Stalled Projects

2.3 Project Cancelations

3. Global Liquids Storage Capacity and Capex Outlook

3.1 Global Liquids Storage Capacity by Region

3.2 New Build and Expansion Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Key Countries

3.3 New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Region

3.4 New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

3.5 New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminal by Key Companies

4. Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company

4.1 Africa – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.2 Africa – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.3 Asia – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.4 Asia – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.5 Caribbean – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.6 Caribbean – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Company

4.7 Europe – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.8 Europe – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.9 FSU – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Country

4.10 FSU – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.11 Middle East – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

4.12 Middle East – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.13 North America – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Country

4.14 North America – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.15 Oceania – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Country

4.16 Oceania – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

4.17 South America – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Country

4.18 South America – New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Company

5. Global Major Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Terminals

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Important Definitions

6.3 Market Definition

6.4 Methodology

Contact Us