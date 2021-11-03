Low VOC Adhesives Industry Report: Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 2026

The Low VOC adhesive market is projected to grow from USD 49.5 Billion in 2021 to USD 63.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2021 and 2026. This report spread across 248 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 220 Tables and xx figures are now available in this research.

Henkel (Germany)

3M (USA)

B. Fuller (USA)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Bostik (France)

Low VOC adhesive adhesives are used in a wide range of applications, such as case & carton, corrugated packaging, and flexible packaging. Case & carton are boxes made of paperboard that are used for packaging of goods. They are used for storage of agricultural & poultry products, biscuits, chocolates, pharmaceutical products, and industrial purposes.

APAC is forecasted to be the fastest-growing Low VOC adhesive market during the forecast period. The APAC market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising use of low VOC adhesives in various industries, such as construction, packaging, transportation, woodworking and consumers use in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. APAC is a strategic location for many transportation and automotive manufacturers to set up or expand their manufacturing base and take advantage of the low manufacturing cost.

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 56%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Tier 3 – 11%

By Designation: C Level – 45%, D Level – 33%, and Others – 22%

By Region: APAC – 28%, North America – 22%, Europe – 20%, South America- 13%, and the Middle East & Africa – 17%

The Low VOC adhesive market has been segmented based on Technology (Water based, Hot-melt, Reactive and others), by chemistry (PVA Emulsion, PAE Emulsion, VAE Emulsion, EVA Emulsion, Polyurethane, Epoxy and others), by end-use industry ( Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumers and others), and by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.