Paints and Coatings Market Trends, Segments and Top Players – BASF SE, Becker Industrial Coatings Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Masco Corporation

A coating is a covering that is applied to the surface of an object, usually referred to as the substrate. The purpose of applying the coating may be decorative, functional or both. Paint is any pigmented liquid, liquefiable, or solid mastic composition that, after application to a substrate in a thin layer, converts to a solid film. It is most commonly used to protect, color, or provide texture to objects. The global paints and coatings market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 56 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Architectural and decorative coatings is the most significant revenue contributor in the global paints and coatings market. The segment is expected to witness significant developments in the paints and coatings market. Increasing housing construction activities in emerging economies, increase in furniture production, replacement of solvent-borne coatings with waterborne coatings to comply with volatile organic compound (VOC) regulations are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Get FREE Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4705480

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Becker Industrial Coatings Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Sika AG, The 3M Company.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for paints and coatings. The global paints and coatings market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, material, region, and end user. By application, it is categorized into architectural, automotive, wood and furniture, metal container closure, coil coatings, machinery and equipment, appliance, plastic, agricultural equipment, and others. The architectural segment held the largest market share in 2020. By technology, the paints and coatings market is divided into water-borne, solvent-borne, and others. The water-borne segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on material, the paints and coatings market is divided into acrylics, alkyds, epoxy, nitrocellulose, polyester, polyurethane, and others. Paints and coatings market by region is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Report Scope

Application: architectural, automotive, wood and furniture, metal container closure, coil coatings, machinery and equipment, appliance, plastic, agricultural equipment, and others

Technology: water-borne, solvent-borne, and others

Material: acrylics, alkyds, epoxy, nitrocellulose, polyester, polyurethane, and others

End user: architectural and decorative coatings, industrial coatings, and special-purpose coatings

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global paints and coatings market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global paints and coatings market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4705480