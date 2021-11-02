Antifungal Drugs Market Trends, Segments and Top Players – Galderma S.A., Gilead Sciences Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Get FREE Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4705477

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Galderma S.A., Gilead Sciences Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for antifungal drugs. The global antifungal drugs market is segmented on the basis of type, drug type, indication, and region. By type, it is categorized into prescription, and OTC. The OTC segment held the largest market share in 2020. By drug type, the antifungal drugs market is divided into echinocandins, polyenes, azoles, antimetabolites, and others. The azoles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on indication, the antifungal drugs market is divided into dermatophytosis, aspergillosis, candidiasis, and others.

Report Scope

Type: prescription, and OTC

Drug type: echinocandins, polyenes, azoles, antimetabolites, and others

Indication: dermatophytosis, aspergillosis, candidiasis, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global antifungal drugs market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global antifungal drugs market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

